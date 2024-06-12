Kim Kardashian's Children Call Her 'Cringe' for This Reason

Hulu / Instagram

On The Kardashians, Kim reveals why she didn't enjoy the activities her kids planned on her birthday -- and why they don't think she's a "cool mom."

Kim Kardashian is a regular mom, she's just not a cool mom -- so say her four children.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed why her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm all find her pretty embarrassing. Her explanation came as footage showed her at a photoshoot for GQ's "Man of the Year," saying that while she felt like she had "a little bit of clout" at the shoot, "At home, I've turned into the embarrassing mom, the cringey mom."

In a confessional, which son Saint crashed, she then asked whether he felt she was "a cool mom or a cringey mom" -- with her son saying the latter. "Are you the new North? North says I'm cringe," she added.

She then gave an example of a recent moment that left her kids shaking their heads at their mother.

"My kids, they say 'gyatt,' and gyatt means a big butt. I got it off TikTok and it makes you feel so old, when you don't know what the slang words are," she explained. "So I was like, 'Guys, we're late, we gyatt to go. And they were like, 'Mom, you're so embarrassing!'"

She then called up North on the phone, telling her daughter she told producers the "gyatt" story -- which only prompted the 10-year-old to tell her, "You're so cringey because you're saying those words."

"Gyatt damn," Kim then exclaimed ... as North hung up on her.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim also revealed she was a bit frustrated with how she spent her birthday -- telling her mom Kris Jenner that she didn't get to do anything she wanted on her special day.

"I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday. I had a FIFA tournament. Color Me Mine, you should see the ugly thing I made. This is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday," she vented. "I need to sit my kids down, like, this isn't Mother's Day, this is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time on her birthday? Whose birthday is it? Just make me breakfast, that's a great birthday."

When a producer asked her what she would have wanted to do, in a "perfect" world, she sarcastically responded, "To lock my door, not get out of my bed and eat cookies and ice cream all day long. Nobody cares about my dreams, not my four kids at least."

Take notes for next year, kids!