Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether 'Door Is Closed' on Tristan Thompson for Good

Khloe reveals why it's been "really, really healthy" for Tristan to be in Cleveland, while opening about how her family has been "really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating."

Khloe Kardashian is 100% moving on from Tristan Thompson -- but that doesn't mean she's looking to date anyone else in the immediate future.

The subject of dating came up on the latest episode of The Kardashians, as Khloe spoke with both Scott Disick and Kris Jenner about her love life, or lack thereof.

"I don't want to [date]. Once I'm done with the kids at 9, I have limited time. 9:30-4pm, that's my time. I'm not sharing it with a man," she explained. "I'm not sharing my TV, I'm not sharing my bed."

"Is there any hope for Tristan?" Scott then asked, to which Khloe responded with a very clear, "No." He then asked again, "Think that door's closed?" -- with Kardashian confirming, "Scott, the door is closed."

She expressed some frustration with the questions in a confessional, exclaiming, "Are you kidding me? This is life. We all gotta grow up and move on."

"I feel like everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating. I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. 2.5 years without dating is not that crazy," she continued, before addressing Thompson's move to Cleveland to play for the Cavaliers. While she said having him around was "good for the kids," she also made it clear she's not exactly missing him either.

"Now that he's in Cleveland, this is really really healthy for us. When Tristan was next door, he still was always over, wanted to put the kids to sleep, he loved the routine and I was almost like, f--k," she confessed.

When Disick noted how awkward it would be for Thompson to live two houses down from Khloe, Kardashian said that was his decision.

"If he wanted to torture himself, that's on him," she said. "You wanna see all these men pulling up to my house, that's your problem."

While she insisted she's not dating now, she told Disick she planned to get back out there "eventually, in life." She continued, "You think I'm just going to be celibate for the rest of my life?" -- before adding that, for now, she was "exhausted" and wanted to do nothing other than "lay in bed, watch my shows, decompress, get up and do my work."

In a confessional, Khloe stated that she didn't even know how to date with children, saying she wouldn't be bringing any men to her home, wouldn't go to their place "where you're going to chop me up and kill me" and wouldn't want to go to a "public restaurant where people can take pictures and you're gonna be another notch on my belt in the public's eyes" either.