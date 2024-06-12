Linda Perry Reveals She Had Double Mastectomy Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Getty

Perry says her decision to undergo a double mastectomy was a "no brainer" after her 2021 diagnosis.

Linda Perry, rock singer and songwriter, revealed for the first time that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 -- and followed up that diagnosis with a bilateral mastectomy.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee opened up about her experience in Don Hardy's new documentary, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here, which premiered on June 6th at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The former lead singer of 4 Non Blondes also opened up about her diagnosis in an interview with People, revealing that she caught her illness early and felt "lucky because there's so many women that don't get that opportunity."

While in the preparation stage for an elective breast reduction surgery, doctors discovered that Perry had triple-negative cancer -- a rare and more aggressive tumor with a faster growth rate -- she revealed.

“My doctor basically said the cancer that I had was the kind that she finds in people where they have six months to maybe two years to live,” she says. "And I would've never found it, and I would've never done anything about it when I started feeling off, because I would've thought it was because of my mom and the stressful situation I was under."

Perry explained she was caring for her sick mother at the time.

In the doc, the 59-year-old singer shared that the doctor presented her with two options: radiation and double mastectomy, and thought that the surgery was a "no-brainer."

After recovering from her health scare, the songwriter of songs by Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Gwen Stefani and Megan Thee Stallion reports that she will also be releasing a new album.

Perry attended the premiere of the doc with her son Rhodes (below), who she shares with ex Sara Gilbert and from whom she split in 2019.