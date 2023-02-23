P!nk Says Madonna 'Doesn't Like' Her, Felt 'Betrayed' By Linda Perry

Getty

Speaking with Howard Stern, the singer reveals how she feels about "Beautiful" going to Christina Aguilera instead of her -- and why Aguilera had "nothing to do" with Perry fallout.

Madonna and Linda Perry may be two of P!nk's idols, but she has some beef with them both.

The "Trustfall" singer was on Howard Stern this week, where he put her on the spot about her relationships with the two icons. When Stern first wondered how many of her own heroes she's met throughout her career, he specifically brought up the Queen of Pop -- as P!nk responded, "Madonna doesn't like me."

"I don't know why. Some people just don't like me. I don't understand it," she said, before adding, "No, I do understand it, I'm a polarizing individual."

When Howard noted that Madonna can be pretty polarizing too, P!nk responded, "She is, man, f---, I loved her," before pointing to an incident from 2003 where she believes it all went wrong.

"She tried to kind of play me on 'Regis and Kelly' and I'm not the one, so didn't work out," she explained. "It's such a silly story and I f---ing love Madonna and I love her no matter what, I still love her. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was like fan-girling and was dying to meet Madonna, when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room."

"And so, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out, he's like, 'I heard you're just falling all over yourself backstage, how does it feel.' I'm like, 'I thought she wanted to meet me,'" P!nk claimed, adding that that exchange just "didn't work out for us."

It seems like that moment happened during a commercial break, but you can see some of their awkward interaction on the show below:

The singer also opened up about her "complicated" relationship with Linda Perry, with whom P!nk collaborated on both her "Missundaztood" and "Try This" albums, before they went their separate ways. On Stern, he brought up the fact that Linda gave the song "Beautiful" -- which P!nk was interested in singing herself -- to Christina Aguilera, something some have pointed to as a source of tension between P!nk and Perry.

"One great thing about Linda is she will pull perfection out of you, and she did that with Christina … that song ended up where it was supposed to be," P!nk diplomatically said. "Christina sounded incredible on that song. That song, it found its home."

"Linda and I's relationship was very, very complicated. She always said I burst her bubble and she was so much happier when she was left alone and that she never wanted any of this," P!nk continued, saying that she first reached out to collaborate with Perry because she "used to trip on acid" to her 4 Non Blondes songs back in the day.

"I went and found her, I wouldn't give up," she continued. "When I was working with her, I felt betrayed when she went on to work with everybody else, because then she became the pop hit maker. No, I thought what we had was special."

Saying Perry "saved my life" with her music before they collaborated, she stressed that Linda branching out to work with other artists was where the tension came from ... not any one artist specifically.

"[Perry is] so talented and she just went on to be all these things and that was the part that hurt," she clarified, "it had nothing to do with Christina, it had to do with all of it."