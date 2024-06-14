Miley Cyrus Reveals Drug Mom Gave Her That Left Her Unable to Drive for Three Days

Netflix / Getty

Cyrus also claimed her mother's weed gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack.

Miley Cyrus can't hang when it comes to her mom's weed.

The 31-year-old superstar sat down with David Letterman to kick off Season 5 of his Netflix series, My Guest Needs No Introduction at the iconic Los Angeles hotel, Chateau Marmont. During the interview, she opened up about smoking with her Tish Cyrus ... and why she had to stop.

"I will randomly take one small puff off my mom's joint, pretty much never because it's way too strong," Cyrus said to Letterman. "My mom gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack 'cause her weed was too heavy."

The "Flowers" singer now said she avoids her mom's marijuana altogether, following a recent incident that left her bent out of shape.

"I don't smoke my mom's weed anymore. The last time I smoked her weed was a couple weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever and I couldn't drive for what felt like three days and I didn't know who I was," Miley recalled.

However, she did admit that probably won't be the last time she grabs a joint from her mom ... while insisting there will be no inhaling. "Usually, I fake it to be cool for my mom," she quipped.

Cyrus was actually the person who first suggested Tish give pot a try to curb her anxiety.

"She goes, 'OK, but just don't tell anybody 'cause I'm a good Christian woman.' But she loved it. She had the best time and she smoked weed ever since," Cyrus revealed.

Cyrus also touched on her current relationship with her dad, Billy Ray, during the conversation.

Rumors have been swirling about Cyrus and her relationship with her father, with many fans assuming the pair are estranged. However, Letterman attempted to clear up any confusion by diving deeper into Cyrus' relationship with her dad.

"So, to put a period on this, there's not estrangement here with your father, it's just kind of the way things are played," Letterman said at one point.