Rihanna Opens Up About Postpartum Hair Loss

Rihanna is getting candid about postpartum hair loss.

During an interview with Refinery29 posted Wednesday from the singer's Fenty Hair launch event in Los Angeles, Rihanna -- who shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, with A$AP Rocky -- opened up about experiencing hair loss after welcoming her two children.

"Oh my gosh, girl. That was not on the pamphlet," Rihanna, 36, told Refinery29's reporter. "I did not expect it to happen in waves, either. I thought it would just happen and grow back."

"But it went this spot, then this spot, then this spot," she continued, gesturing to different areas of her head. "And at that point, you're just like, 'Alright, enough is enough.'"

"I learned to embrace that in itself. That just actually made me get a little more creative and clever with my hairstyles," she added.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, postpartum hair loss is "a common condition that occurs about three months after childbirth and can last up to six months," and is caused by hormone changes. For most mothers, their hair will return to normal.

Rihanna -- whose Fenty Hair line is available now -- looked stunning at the event, and appeared to rock her natural curls.

Fans took to the comments section of Refinery 29's post to applaud the mom of two for being open and honest about postpartum hair loss.

"Rihanna is so relatable and she embraces her natural body through every stage in her life. It’s remarkable to see. I love it," a user wrote.

"one thing she is gonna do is be relatable while giving us quality. the girl just can't be beat," another added.

"love celebs speaking about the realities of hair loss, through pregnancy or otherwise🙏," a fan commented, as another said, "This is so important to share, we need to discuss such things related to pregnancy and postpartum. Women deserve to know what body changes they’ll face, how to prepare for them (if possible) and how to live and find support. Inspiring!"

Meanwhile, also at the Fenty Hair launch event, Rihanna gave an update about her new music and addressed rumors she herself sparked after she sported a t-shirt that read "I'm Retired."