Modern Family Cast Reunites In Character -- Which Family Member Is Left Out of Group Chat?

The Pritchetts are together again -- or at least four of them are - for a new spot poking fun at the great divide between Android and iPhone users.

A handful of Modern Family stars have reunited ... but don't get excited about a reboot just yet.

The ad starts with the Dunphys and Cameron chatting about the baby photos Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) sent through to the family chat -- which doesn't include everyone.

"Oh let me see!" Mitchell says as he enters the room. Phil then tells him to check the group chat only to remember that Mitchell isn't in it ... as Claire and Cam go silent, glaring at Phil for opening his mouth.

"You started a family chat without me?" Mitchell asks before yelling his iconic line, "Shame!"

"It's not you! It's just your new phone," Cam said as Claire further explains why he was left out of the group, "Blurry photos, weird likes."

The subtext here: Mitchell has an Android phone, while the rest of iPhones, leading to some wonky interactions between them -- a common issue between family and friendship groups around the world.

Then a painter pops their head in from the window to tell the family about WhatsApp, the "seamless and private" messaging platform which is pitching itself as the solution to the Android vs. iPhone divide.

The commercial then ends with Cam and Mitchell in bed on WhatsApp texting the family.

"This is fun," he says. "I still can't believe you cut me out!"

"Well, we may have cut you from here," Cam says gesturing to the phone, "Never from here," he said placing his hand on his heart.

The ABC show ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020 and followed the lives of Ed O'Neill's patriarch Jay Pritchett and the families of two of his children.

Despite only being over for four years since it went off the air, fans of the show are desperate for a reboot with the cast being asked about the possibility in various interviews. "I mean, I would do it in a second," Sofía Vergara (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett) said when recently asked about a revival in May by The Hollywood Reporter. "Of course, I would do it."

Ferguson sparked rumors of a possible reboot when he shared a photo of the Modern Family set captioning it with, "Haven't seen this view in a while" -- though his tease was likely for this commercial.