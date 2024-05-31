Sofia Vergara Reveals Plan for Joe Manganiello Tattoo Amid Romance With Dr. Justin Saliman

Getty

Vergara joked she plans to recycle that "J" tattoo she got in honor of Manganiello with her new boo, Dr. Justin Saliman.

Sofía Vergara has plans for that tattoo she got for her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

While appearing on The Talk alongside her son, Manolo, Vergara joked that she isn't too worried about covering up the tattoo she got for the True Blood alum -- in fact, she isn't going to cover it up at all, she's going to recycle it.

Flashing her ink for the camera, Vergara showed off her left wrist, which bears the initial "R" in honor of her late brother, Rafael, before switching focus to her right wrist, where she has the letter "J" tattooed.

"This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he's gone," Vergara quipped, sending both The Talk panel and the studio audience into a fit of laughter.

"So, now my new...," she began before being asked what she plans to do with the ink.

"How lucky can I be that the guy that I'm going out [with] has the same initial!" Vergara said, referencing her boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman. "Recycle."

While Vergara has remained largely mum about her relationship with Saliman, the actress went Instagram official with the orthopedic surgeon in April. The Modern Family star took to her Instagram to confirm the romance rumors -- that have been circulating since late 2023 -- following her knee surgery.

In the adorable post, Vergara shared how supportive Saliman had been after the operation, writing, "If u [sic] ever get a major knee surgery make sure u [sic] get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u [sic] that night!!!!"

Vergara even dropped the "L" word for the public to see, adding, "Luv u [sic] Dr @jdsaliman."

The announcement follows one from Manganiello, who went Instagram official with his new partner Caitlin O'Connor in February.

That same month, Vergara and Manganiello agreed to settle their divorce less than a year after they announced they were calling it quits in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.

Opening up about the reason for her split from Manganiello with Spanish newspaper, El País, Vergara said, My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," according to a translation. Vergara is 51 years old while Manganiello is 47.

"I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore," she continued.