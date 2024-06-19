Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Shares 'Freeing' Advice From Tia Mowry After Divorce

Getty

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay receives advice from star Tia Mowry on life post-divorce.

Lindsay, 39, publicly announced her split from Abasolo after being married for four years after their proposal on the show. Five months later, Mowry, who divorced from husband-of-14-years Cory Hardrict, lent her some words of wisdom.

According to Lindsay, in an interview with E! News about her newfound singlehood, the Sister, Sister star told her, "Don't look at the past, it will hold you back. Don't look at the future, it'll give you anxiety. Every day, stay in the present because every day you make it through and you get stronger," and these words resonated with her.

"In the moment she was speaking to me, I was having so much anxiety of trying to control the future," said the Higher Learning podcast host. "And so when she said that to me, it was like a burden had lifted off. It was very freeing."

These words have become a mantra to the reality star as she said that she reminds herself of this "every single morning."

In December 2023, Lindsay appeared on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast in which she shared that she and Abasolo have incompatible lifestyles, with her having more free time and frequently appearing at events and him being a hardworking sole practitioner that gets home at night. Shortly after, Abasolo, 44, filed for divorce in January 2024.

Lindsay, who says she is now focused on self-care and "dabbling in a little bit of a hot girl summer," said, "I don't worry about the things I can't control." She adds, "And every day I'm like, 'Well, I survived that day, and I'm stronger for it.'"

As per court documents, her ex-husband is seeking emergency spousal support and expects Lindsay to pay $75,000 at minimum in legal fees.

"And so for me, as I'm stepping into this stage of resting, and renewing, and refreshing, and rejuvenating, and all the other reasons you wanna add, part of that is my look and my appearance," said the media personality. "And so for 2024, I also wanted to step out with something new, and so this process and working with Clairol really gave me the opportunity to do that."