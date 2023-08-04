Tia Mowry 'Terrified' of Dating Three Months After Divorce: 'I Feel So Inexperienced'

Getty

Tia Mowry says she's "never been on the dating scene" and is nervous about it three months after her divorce from Cory Hardrict in a hilarious video clip of her practicing small talk.

Tia Mowry is jumping into the wild and frightening world of dating three months after finalizing her divorce from Cory Hardrict, and she says it's her first time ever!

The 45-year-old Sister, Sister star shared a hilarious video clip to her TikTok of herself dramatically getting ready to go out in front of a mirror while practicing the dreaded small talk.

"So what do you do for work? Do you like it? Do you like it?" she mouthed along to a voiceover. "How many siblings do you have? Oh, you have a lot, you have a lot."

Finally, the All American: Homecoming actress muttered to herself as she closed her purse, "This is f---ing ridiculous!"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Despite the lighthearted tone of the clip itself, Mowry seemed a little more serious in the caption, where she admitted to being "nervous" and "terrified" to be stepping out into the dating world.

"Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life 😬," she captioned the clip. "So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it 😭."

She went on to explain that despite being in her 40s, she feels woefully inexperienced. Nevertheless, she is feeling optimistic that it will work out.

"While it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!" she penned. "So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!"

Mowry and Hardrict announced they were getting divorced after 14 years in October 2022, finalizing the split in April. They share son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.