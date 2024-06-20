Maci Bookout's Son Gets Learner's Permit -- But She Doesn't Want Him Driving with Ex Ryan Edwards

MTV / Instagram

"At least Bentley's got a perfect example of what not to do," said Maci on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, noting both Bentley, 15, and Ryan had "restricted" licenses.

They grow up so fast!

On Thursday's all-new Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci Bookout leads her son, Bentley, through another major milestone -- driving.

While concerned about the 15-year-old after getting his learner's permit, Maci also wants to set some ground rules for the teen as he prepares to get behind the wheel -- like abiding by the law that Bentley can only drive if a licensed driver over the age of 21 is in the passenger seat next to him.

"I'm still just only comfortable with Bentley driving with me or you or my parents, your parents or Jen and Larry," Maci tells husband Taylor McKinney, before sharing her concerns about Bentley driving with his dad, Ryan Edwards. "There's a lot of things that have gone on with Ryan in the last year."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite claiming to be sober and rehabilitating his life, Ryan was put on a restricted license for a full year after getting a DUI last year.

"I think Ryan's doing good in his recovery," Taylor says. "But I feel like there's still some proving he has to do before we'll let Bentley drive a vehicle if Ryan is the licensed driver with him."

"After Bentley gets a little practice under his belt, then I think that's just a conversation we have with Bentley and Ryan, just to make sure we're all on the same page about what the rules are," she adds.

Maci is hopeful that with the way things are going, their entire, big and blended family can be a part of this major milestone for Bentley, as long as they're on the "same page."

Still, Maci found some irony in the fact that both Ryan and Bentley would be on a restricted license at the same time.

"I guess you could say some poetic justice is being served right now with Ryan having a restricted license while Bentley is getting a restricted license," Maci tells the cameras after attending Bentley's baseball game with Ryan, his new girlfriend and Ryan's parents. "At least Bentley's got a perfect example of what not to do."

Later in the episode, Maci takes Bentley to an empty parking lot to practice his driving and even attempts to teach the teen how to parallel park.

While he does run over a few cones Maci brought along with them to keep him in line, he was able to nearly nail the parking job, getting a "not terrible" from his mom.

"You really have to have faith and trust that you've done a good job as a parent but they have to learn to trust themselves and make decisions on their own, but it's absolutely terrifying," Maci says in a confessional.