Chicago Homeowner Gives Alleged Intruder 'Good Beating' with Frying Pan In Viral Video: 'Almost Killed Him'

Jason Williams/X

The wild video has more than 1 million views on X -- with the homeowner saying the burglar's "gonna have a headache tomorrow."

A man in Chicago says a burglar owes him a new frying pan after an apparent home invasion attempt earlier this week -- after the homeowner used his cookware to fight off the would-be robber.

Jason Williams opened up about his ordeal on X, first exclaiming, "I just caught a f--king burglar in my house. Holy s--t. Almost killed him. Hit him with a frying pan! Got him!!!"

In a follow up post, he added, "He's lucky the cops came. I was putting a good beating on him ... he owes me a new [frying] pan!" -- before later uploading video of the altercation.

Here is the video of the burglar being caught: got some good licks inside and the back. Keystone cops theme should be added for laughs. I’m ok. Guys gonna have a headache tomorrow and was taken away by the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/ry1hr89A54 — Jason Williams (@Bashido) June 20, 2024 @Bashido

"Here is the video of the burglar being caught: got some good licks inside and the back," he captioned the footage, which has been viewed more than 1 million times. "Keystone cops theme should be added for laughs. I'm ok. Guys gonna have a headache tomorrow and was taken away by the ambulance."

The video shows a man in a blue t-shirt exit Williams' home, with the homeowner on his heels, swinging a frying pan. As he chases the man around the yard, William appears to make contact with the alleged burglar's head -- before police officers arrive on the scene and chase down the suspect.

Per ABC 7, the man was taken into custody, but it's unclear whether charges have been filed at this time.

In his replies on X, Williams claimed he came "face to face" with the intruder in his kitchen after getting home from work.

"Glad he is ok because I wouldn't have lived with myself killing someone over stuff. Easy to say what you would do but it's different in the moment," he added. "I had big knives I could have grabbed but took the pan."

He added that he later felt "bad" about what happened and was "really examining how I reacted," admitting his actions were "not good." Williams also shared, "but the last guy who broke into my house tried to stab me. So who knows. It is what it is. I chose the pan over the knives."