Shifty Shellshock, Crazy Town Frontman and 'Butterfly' Singer Dies At 49

Getty

Shellshock is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix.

The lead singer of the American rap-rock band Crazy Town, Shifty Shellshock has died.

The "Butterfly" singer -- whose birth name was Seth Binzer -- was 49-years-old. He passed away Monday at a residence in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Shellshock is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix.

The LA based vocalist met fellow Crazy Town co-founder Bret Mazur (a.k.a. Epic) in 1992, when they began making music under the name Brimstone Sluggers. The group then switched to the name Crazy Town and expanded their lineup by hiring Rust Epique, Doug Miller, James Bradley Jr., Antonio Lorenzo Valli and Adam Goldstein.

Their debut album, The Gift of Game, was released in November 1999 and the band opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on tour shortly after. Their number one hit "Butterfly" (an ode to attractive women), topped the Billboard 100 and catapulted the band's album to platinum status in 2001.

The song samples the Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Pretty Little Ditty" and features Shellshock's unique rapping style for their iconic lyrics -- "Come my lady, come-come my lady // You're my butterfly, sugar baby"

Crazy Town went on hiatus in 2003 following the release of their second album, Darkhorse. However, the band reunited in 2007. They released their third album, The Brimstone Sluggers, in 2015.