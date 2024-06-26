Lisa Kudrow Says She's Rewatching 'Friends' to Celebrate 'Hilarious' Late Costar Matthew Perry

Getty

"You're just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people," the actress said, looking back. "And especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day?"

Lisa Kudrow is honoring her Friends costar Matthew Perry by rewatching episodes of the sitcom.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed that she's been revisiting the comedy series to celebrate her late costar's talent after previously not being able to watch the show for years.

"Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK," Kudrow told THR. "And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was -- and that is what I want to remember [about him].”

Kudrow, 60, and her Friends costars -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer -- of course, rose to fame on Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Perry -- who starred as Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom -- died last October.

Kudrow went on to share her thoughts about watching Friends today.

"I'm laughing out loud, and everyone is hilarious. I'm blown away by Courteney Cox. I'm blown away by Jen. Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him. Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I've done," she said. "So yeah, I mean, that's my own little way of celebrating [the anniversaries], just watching it. But it's embarrassing. At home, if anyone walks in the room and I'm watching Friends, that's a horrible look, I think, don't you?"

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the series, said she has fond memories of filming the NBC sitcom.

"You're just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people. And especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day?" she told THR. "So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces."

When asked how she wants everyone to remember Perry, Kudrow said, "I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered. I think that’s happening [already]."

In October 2023, Perry passed away at the age of 54 after he was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home. Immediately upon the news of his death, social media was flooded with tributes to the 54-year-old actor, whose life and work had touched millions across the globe.

Among those who spoke out were Perry's former Friends cast members, who released a joint statement following his passing.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the cast said in their statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they began. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the group continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

In December 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Perry died from "the acute effects of ketamine."

His toxicology report (via TMZ) said the actor had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety and last went a week and a half before his death. The Medical Examiner concluded, however, that the ketamine in his system at the time of his death "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

The ketamine in his body caused cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression, while drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine -- a medication used to treat opioid use disorder -- were contributing factors in his death.