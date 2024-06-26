Kelly Bensimon Calls Off Wedding, Reveals 'Red Flag' Reason She 'Refused' to Marry Scott Litner

Getty

"I haven't come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man," said the RHONY alum, who ended her engagement to Litner four days before their wedding ceremony.

Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon called off her wedding to Scott Litner just days before they were to say "I Do" -- and she's now speaking out about what led to her decision.

The reality star ended her engagement to Litner four days before her wedding was set to take place, according to Page Six and Us Weekly on Tuesday.

"I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won't be moving forward with this wedding," Bensimon, 56, who shares daughters Sea, 26, and Teddy, 24, with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon, told Page Six in a statement, adding that she's asking for privacy at this time.

On Wednesday, the Bravo alum opened up to Us Weekly and PEOPLE about what prompted her decision to call off her engagement, claiming that Litner "refused" to sign a prenup.

"I haven't come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man. He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I'm truly shocked he refused a prenup," she told Us Weekly, calling Litner's alleged refusal to sign the prenup the "ultimate red flag."

Bensimon said that Litner -- a wealth management adviser -- "thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith."

"Ultimately, my decision is nobody's business, but I understand that there is speculation and gossip, and I want to put an end to all of it," she told PEOPLE. "To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him. Full stop."

According to Page Six, Bensimon called off her wedding on Tuesday, which was the same day she was reportedly scheduled to pick up her three wedding dresses from Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City.

"She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon," the real estate agent's rep told PEOPLE.

Just days before she ended her engagement, Bensimon returned from a bachelorette trip with her daughters at Sandals Dunn's River in Jamaica.

Bensimon and her now-ex were set to tie the knot in Litner's mother's backyard in Boston on Saturday, with plans to later host a large bash in the Hamptons.

The couple got engaged over Fourth of July weekend last year. A few months later, Bensimon put her NYC apartment for rent -- asking for $28,500 a month -- and moved in with her fiancé.

While speaking with Page Six earlier this month, Bensimon opened up about trying on wedding gowns at Kleinfeld's, admitting that it was an emotional experience.

"Literally, when I was trying on the dress, I almost started crying," she said, adding, "I'm getting married later in life and I never thought this would happen. I just would not change this day and the leading up to it."