Miami Woman Finds Neighbor In Her House, Before Ring Camera Reveals Months of Bizarre Footage: Police

South Miami Police

When asked what he was doing in her home, the man -- who was already on probation for voyeurism charges -- allegedly exclaimed, "I'm getting the rats!"

A South Miami man is once again behind bars, charged with burglary after getting caught on camera allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home multiple times over the past two months.

62-year-old Dean Post was arrested on Wednesday and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, burglary of an occupied dwelling and petit theft, according to Miami-Dade jail records. His arrest comes after a woman allegedly found him inside her home earlier this month.

Speaking with CBS News Miami, South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch said Post was initially allowed onto the property to kill rats between April 15th and June 17th. Ring footage shows him walking around the neighbor's yard with a BB gun, pointing it toward the bushes.

But, on June 17, the home owner returned home and allegedly found Post in their living room.

"She asks him what are you doing here and he says, 'I am getting the rats,'" Bosch told CBS. "So he liked to shoot rats with his BB gun and his excuse is I am coming over to pick up dead rats. But there were no dead rats."

Per Bosch, the woman told Post to leave, before she, "scared," left herself.

"Moments later surveillance video shows him going inside the residence and we think there may have been a device in there and he went to retrieve it," Bosch then speculated -- before adding police don't actually have any evidence that happened. "If we did we would have charged with that."

The sergeant said the homeowners then reviewed their Ring footage and discovered Post had allegedly been on their property multiple times. Security footage also showed a man -- who police believe is Post -- using a floor panel from the victims' shed to block himself from view as he walked around the property.

"We understand on video, over like 20 different times, that this gentleman has come into their house, that is on video," an attorney representing Post's neighbor said during a hearing, according to WSVN.

"It appears from looking at the videos that he is trying to look into the victim's bedroom," Bosch also told NBC Miami. "It looks to me like he's trying to look into the victim's room."

At the time of his arrest, Post was reportedly on probation for a voyeurism conviction.

"We arrested him in November of last year for voyeurism after he placed a recording device at his own residence to catch a female staying at the residence showering and undressing," Bosch claimed.