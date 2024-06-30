13 Celebrities Who Came Out As LGBTQ+ Later In Life

Getty

"I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything."

Everyone’s coming out story is different -- some folks know exactly who they are from an early age while others take their time with their journey of self discovery. In fact, many people go through decades of their lives without opening up about their LGBTQ+ identity.

Although it’s definitely not a necessity for anyone to publicly come out, even for public figures, many celebrities choose to be open about being a part of the LGBTQ+ community. While some do that early in their career, others end up doing it a little later in life, proving it’s never too late to live your truth.

Find out which celebs came out later in life…

1. Sophia Bush

In 2023, Sophia Bush sparked speculation about her sexuality amid her rumored romance with soccer player Ashlyn Harris. While looking back on their relationship, Sophia says they were just friends at first, leaning on each other as they both went through divorces. Eventually, they realized their feelings for one another and officially began dating. While Sophia had already privately come out, she decided to publicly share that she was part of the LGBTQIA+ community in early 2024 at age 41.

“I sort of hate the notion of having to come out in 2024,” Sophia penned in an essay for Glamour. “I’ve experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

2. Caitlyn Jenner

After struggling with gender dysphoria for much of her life, Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender in 2015 at the age of 65. While she originally had begun transitioning decades prior, she decided to live as a man after meeting Kris Jenner. Looking back, Caitlyn says coming out and transitioning earlier in her life just wasn’t the right time for her.

“This is the deal: it’s very simple. It wasn’t time. The issue wasn’t where it is today. I had just a few minor things done to make me feel better about myself, and I thought I’m going to do this before my 40s -- I’m not going to be an old chick. I don’t want to be an old chick. And I got to 39 and I couldn’t do it,” she told The Guardian. “For six years I had isolated myself in a house, didn’t date, didn’t go out. And I’m thinking, boy, maybe I should get back into the game. I’m just sitting here in this house, rotting away. I just don’t have the guts to do it.”

3. Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow was 73 when he officially came out as gay, although many of his fans already knew about his sexuality. Several years earlier, Barry had tied the knot with his long time partner and manager Garry Kief, whom he had been privately dating since 1978. Barry explained that he kept their relationship private because he didn’t know how fans would react.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” Barry told People. “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful -- strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

4. Wayne Brady

In 2023, Wayne Brady came out as pansexual in a celebratory TikTok at the age of 52. At the time, he explained that meant “being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.” Looking back on his decision to come out, Wayne shared that he wished he’d done it earlier.

“It’s been a year. Folks expect your life to change in some radical way, and it doesn’t. It just changes that you get a level of freedom that you're happy with. No one’s going to throw me a parade. It’s more about me being happy,” he told People. "A lot of people loved it and applaud you, some people don't care, and other people probably hate on it. So that's just the human condition. But, at the end of the day, circling back around to the last year, I'm happy. So, no matter what any of them say, I'm great.”

5. Rebel Wilson

In 2022, Rebel Wilson came out as gay amid her relationship with her partner Ramona Agruma. At the time, Rebel was 42 and had plans to keep her sexuality private for the foreseeable future -- until a journalist threatened to out her. Rebel decided to come out ahead of the story being published, although looking back, she says it wasn’t an ideal situation.

“Basically, with the situation, where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry, and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal,” Rebel told The Australian. “There are levels to telling people. You tell your close family and your friends and not everybody. Across our two families, not everybody is as accepting as what you’d hope for, and we were trying to be respectful to those people and tell them in our way.”

She continued, “It was just a hard few days, especially for my partner, who’s not used to being in the public eye and having to deal with stuff like that. It was probably more harmful for her in many respects. But to me, in 2022, love is love. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal and that we should kind of be forced to make an announcement about it.”

6. Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper says he was just a child when he realized there was something different about him. It wasn’t until after college that he privately came out and “came around to really loving the fact that I was gay.” While friends and family knew about his sexuality, he didn’t publicly come out until he was 45. At the time, he said he realized that keeping his sexuality private was doing more harm than good.

“The fact is, I’m gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud,” he wrote in an email to the Daily Beast.

He continued, “It’s become clear to me that by remaining silent on certain aspects of my personal life for so long, I have given some the mistaken impression that I am trying to hide something - something that makes me uncomfortable, ashamed or even afraid. This is distressing because it is simply not true. I’ve also been reminded recently that while as a society we are moving toward greater inclusion and equality for all people, the tide of history only advances when people make themselves fully visible.”

7. Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster had long been out to her friends and family when she publicly opened up about her sexuality in 2013 at the age of 50. During her speech at the Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award, Jodie reflected on how many celebrities feel that it’s necessary to publicly announce their sexuality to the world.

“I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago, back in the stone age. In those very quaint days when a fragile young girl would open up to trusted friends and family, coworkers, and then gradually, proudly, to everyone who knew her. To everyone she actually met,” she said on stage.

She continued, “But now, apparently, I’m told, that every celebrity is expected to honor the details of their private life with a press conference, a fragrance, and a primetime reality show. You guys might be surprised, but I am not Honey Boo Boo child.”

8. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes had been open about her sexuality in her private life for several years before she publicly shared that she was gay at age 44. Looking back, Wanda says she “repressed” her gay identity for years and “chose to be straight,” even marrying a man in 1991. It wasn’t until she was 40 that she came out to her family and four years later, she came out to the world after marrying her partner Alex.

“The drive behind me coming out publicly was when it became political, back when Proposition 8 was being talked about. I felt like I had to say something. You’re inspecting my life, the life that I have? You’re saying that my marriage isn’t legal? That’s when I said alright, it’s important to speak out,” Wanda shared with OprahMag.com.

She continued, “Also, I wanted to put a face on who that was affecting, not just white gay men. There are women. There are mothers. There are real people involved in these votes that affect lives and kids. After I gave my speech in Las Vegas, by the time I went back to the hotel, it was on TV and I was like, ‘Oh, okay. I’m out.’ It was like, ‘Oh, cool.’ I already said what was the truth.”

9. Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell had tried to open up about being a lesbian early in her career, but her discussion about her sexuality wasn’t really recognized. It wasn’t until 2002 when Rosie was 40-years-old that she officially came out shortly after portraying a lesbian mom on Will & Grace. During a standup act in New York, Rosie decided to set the record straight. She later shared on an episode of Conan, that by letting the world know about her sexuality, she could finally speak out about unjust adoption laws for LGBTQIA+ couples.

“When I came out on TV after 9/11, it was like a blip, nobody even...but I…was surprised that people thought I was not gay. I went to a comedy club, and I was doing stand-up, and I’m like, ‘I’m gay. Listen, 9/11 happened, I’m gay. I’m telling you all, I’m gay. In case the buildings blow up again, I’m so, so gay,’ you know?” Rosie shared on an episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

10. George Takei

In 2008, George Takei publicly came out as gay at the age of 68 when he married his long-time partner, Brad Altman. While discussing why he waited so long to open up about his sexuality, George said it was primarily because he was an actor and “wanted to work.”

“I learned at a young age that you couldn’t be an openly gay actor and hope to be employed. And I was already an Asian-American actor, so I was already limited a lot. To this day, there are big Hollywood actors who are not out in order to protect their careers,” he told The Stage.

He continued, “I was closeted for a long period of my career. I was silent during the AIDS crisis, which fills me with guilt, although I did write checks and checks to AIDS organizations. Why did I come out when I did? Because Schwarzenegger presented himself as a movie star who had worked and was friends with gays and lesbians, many of whom voted for him, but then vetoed that bill. I was so angry that I spoke to the press for the first time as a gay man at the age of 68.”

11. Niecy Nash Betts

In 2020, Niecy Nash married her partner Jessica Betts, which was the first time many fans learned about her sexuality. While discussing her decision to be open about her relationship, Niecy said she didn’t feel like it was coming out but more about openly being who she’s always been.

“A lot of people have said, in the beginning, ‘Niecy Nash has finally come out,’ and I said, ‘Come out of where?’ I wasn’t in anywhere. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life. I loved the boys I was with when I was with them. Now this is who I love. I wasn’t living a lie or trying to make myself like a man. I liked him, I liked him real good,” Niecy said on an episode of Red Table Talk. “If I had to label myself in this moment I would label myself with the term ‘free.’”

12. Victor Garber

Victor Garber was 63-years-old when he opened up about his sexuality publicly for the first time. At the time, Victor had been with his partner Rainer Andreesen for over a decade and all of the people close to him already knew that he was gay.

“I don’t really talk about it but everybody knows,” Victor shared with a blogger in 2013. “He’s going to be out here with me for the SAG Awards.”

13. Ian McKellen

When Ian McKellen came out as gay, he was 49-years-old and well into his established career. The actor decided to be public about his sexuality in response to British laws that prohibited local authorities from engaging in anything considered the “promotion of homosexuality.” Looking back, Ian says he wishes he had spoken out sooner.