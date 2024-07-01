Normani Pulls Out of BET Awards Performance at Last Moment After 'Really Bad Accident'

Getty

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani, who finally released her long-awaited debut solo album 'Dopamine earlier this month, made the announcement just minutes before the live broadcast of the 2024 BET Awards Sunday night.

Normani wants her fans to know just how "sorrrrrrrry" she is that she had to pull out at the last second, just as she was poised to take the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles by storm in support of her long-awaited solo album debut.

It was easily one of the most-anticipated debut albums of the past five years or so. Ever since the "Candy Paint" singer walked away from popular girl group Fifth Harmony, fans had been eagerly awaiting the release of a full-length album, which finally came in the form of Dopamine on June 14.

Now, the 28-year-old "Wild Side" singer has missed out on a huge opportunity to help bolster awareness and sales of the album after suffering what she called a "really bad accident." This was set to be her first major live performance after the album's drop.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night -- just moments before the BET Awards was set to begin live -- and broke the news to her fans, with some pretty heartbreaking evidence, accompanied with a series of emojis: "💔❤️‍🩹🥺"

Instagram

In a photo shared to the platform, Normani was on crutches with her right knee bandaged and what appeared to be a medical boot on her right foot. She did not offer any specifics as to exactly what had happened.

"I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me," the artist wrote in another slide. "I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself."

She said she's "normally good for powering through under any circumstance," but doctor's orders didn't allow her to do that in this instance. "I am just not able to make this performance happen," she wrote.

"I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing," she explained. "I have been going through my process and doing my best to make sense of my feelings regarding this. I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time."

"Trust me, I hear you, and I see you," she told her fans. "There is nothing more that I wanted to do than perform for you and also, get back to doing what fulfills me most -- BEING ON STAGE. Thank you so much for understanding."

She then wrapped her message with much love to BET "for givign me and all the other beautiful black women this opportunity," lamenting, "This is definitely NOT how I envisioned this weekend but best believe I'll be championing everyone from home tonight."

She then signed off with a huge, "I'm sorrrrrrrry guys and love you so much 🖤😔."

In anticipation of the performance, she'd previously told Entertainment Weekly, "I've enjoyed the recording process, but I'm like, 'Put me on stage!' I'm ready to perform, I'm ready to do the videos.' That's my bread and butter. And that's just where I have the most joy."