Chet Hanks Says Drug Habit Was So Bad 'Cokeheads' Were Telling Him to 'Chill, Bro'

Tom Hanks' son Chet clarifies that it's in his past now, but cocaine was definitely his "drug of choice" and he was completely out of control about it.

Chet Hanks insists he's clean and sober now, but that has definitely not always been the case. The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson went as far as to compare himself to Al Pacino's Scarface character Tony Montana when it came to his obsession with cocaine.

"I'm a f--king cokehead, straight up," he said on a recent episode of Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, before quickly clarifying, "Not anymore, but that is my drug of choice -- cocaine, bro, like Tony Montana!"

He said that it got to where he'd recognize his fellow addicts and how he'd run into them while clubbing and try to hit them up. "You’re like, 'I know this dude's a f--king cokehead, but I want a little bump,'" Chet recalled, per Page Six.

When detailing how bad it got with him when it came to his drug of choice, he admitted, "I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, 'Yo, chill, bro. … Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.' I couldn't get enough of that s--t."

While there was a time where he "couldn't get enough," with his addiction taking control of his life, Chet said he's come to realize that it's not only "so bad" for the body and his heart, but also his "soul."

"It’s terrible. It eats away," he told Martyn. "You just, like, wither away 'cause you can't eat, you can't sleep."

Chet's struggle with addiction began back when he was just 16 years old. A year later, Hanks said his famous parents sent him to a wilderness program in Utah.

He holds no ill will toward his parents, who surprised him with two huge guys at the foot of his bed toward the end of his junior year in high school. "I had been a really good, innocent kid my whole life," he explained. "And then one day I just make that leap, take that step and it was like, 'What the f--k.' Where has my child gone."

When asked what he was doing, Chet replied, "Smoking weed, getting drunk, and doing stupid s--t. It was regular, but it was such an abrupt change that it was concerning."

As for the experience itself, he said in 2022 that it helped him to find God and inner peace. "When you have absolutely nothing to occupy your mind … but dead silence, a week feels like a month," he shared.

By 2015, he'd made the decision himself to check into rehab. "A couple months ago, I was selling coke, doing coke until I couldn't even snort it up my nose anymore because it was so clogged. I even smoked crack," he shared candidly at the time.

It wasn't a completely successful venture at the time, but in September 2022, Chet was able to celebrate one year of sobriety. He did so sharing a screenshot of his 12 step program tracker on Instagram.

"All In," he wrote, marking the occasion. "The decision was final. Never going back to that s--t. Ever. This is just the beginning. Today can be the day that changes your life forever."

You can check out Chet Hanks' full interview below.