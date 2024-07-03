Lara Flynn Boyle Opens Up About Dating Jack Nicholson in Rare Interview

Getty

Twin Peaks star Lara Flynn Boyle is opening up about her on-again off-again relationship with Hollywood star Jack Nicholson, saying the exes still keep in touch.

The 54-year-old was a staple of the '90s and early '00s, starring in The Practice, as well as films like Men In Black II, Wayne's World and Cafe Society. In a rare interview, Boyle opened up to PEOPLE about dating the three-time Oscar winner two decades ago.

"We're not hanging out," she told the publication before adding that he was "a huge part of my life."

"That is seven years of great times, it's seven years of wonderful."

She adds that the Something's Gotta Give star is "making magic" despite him not being in a film since 2010's How Do You Know.

"The world of Jack is always here. There's no retiring for the world of Jack. Never," she added

According to comedian David Spade, Boyle and Nicholson initially met when Spade was dating Boyle, telling Details in 2015: "Nicholson asked Lara Flynn Boyle out in front of me, while we were all smoking a doob somewhere."

She, however, denied Spade's account -- saying, "I think certain people like to embellish that for publicity. That never happened. Never happened."

She and Nicholson were first together from 1999-2001. They were then spotted together again a few years later in St. Tropez in 2006. Boyle then went on to meet her husband, real estate investor and developer Donald Ray Thomas.

Boyle will star in her first film in four years, writer-director Niclas Larsson's Mother, Couch. Larsson told the publication he "needed someone who physically and mentally lived through something."