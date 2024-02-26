Jodie Turner-Smith Speaks Out Following Joshua Jackson Divorce

Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith is breaking her silence on her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

Four months after filing to end her marriage to the Dawson's Creek alum, Turner-Smith is opening up in a new interview with The Times, where she shed some light on the reason for their split.

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," Turner-Smith said. "And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

The Sex Education actress also shared some relationship advice, saying everyone should take a moment every now and then to reassess and ask themselves if they're truly living out their most authentic lives.

"If the answer is no," she added, "then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us."

While their marriage didn't last, Turner-Smith, who shares 3-year-old daughter, Juno, with Jackson, said she doesn't consider it a failure.

"We obviously had such a beautiful moment together," Turner-Smith, 37, shared. "And now it's time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something's not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."

She continued, "The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved."

Turner-Smith, who tied the knot with Jackson in December 2019, filed to divorce the 45-year-old actor in October after four years of marriage.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, the date of the former couple's separation was listed as Sept. 13, 2023. Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of their daughter and asking that no spousal support be awarded to either party. She is also requesting that attorney's fees and costs to be paid by Jackson.

Since the split, it appears Jackson has moved on with Lupita Nyong'o, with the pair spotted together just weeks after Turner-Smith filed for divorce. The duo was photographed on multiple occasions in fact, once at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles, and again, two months later, holding hands near an Autocamp resort in Joshua Tree, California.

Turner-Smith has largely stayed silent about the divorce, and despite opening up about the situation now, she tells The Times that she has no intention in taking part in the social media chatter surrounding her personal life.