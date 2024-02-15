Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance: A Complete History

Getty

Taylor Swift's fairytale relationship with NFL superstar Travis Kelce has been making headlines for months -- and it all started with a friendship bracelet.

Back in July 2023, Travis attended Taylor's Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium and watched her perform on the Kansas City Chiefs' home turf. While he didn't get the chance to meet her after the show, he later revealed that he had intended to slip her his phone number by way of one of the beaded bracelets. Even though they didn't connect at the concert, Taylor still got the message and it wasn't long before dating rumors were swirling.

Then came a budding romance that dominated the media.

From dinner dates to football games, from changing lyrics on tour to flying across the other side of the world for the Super Bowl. Anytime the pair were in the same vicinity or one talked about the other -- it became an epic pop culture frenzy online.

Only time will tell what's in store for Taylor and Travis but here's a complete timeline of what's happened so far…

JULY 2023: Travis attends Taylor's Eras Tour in Kansas City

On July 8th, Travis Kelce stepped out to attend Taylor's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, the same place where his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, usually play. Travis watched the game from a private box and could be seen trading friendship bracelets with other fans inside the venue.

Travis reveals he tried to give Taylor his number at the show

In late July, Travis recounted his experience at Taylor's show during an episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. While chatting with his brother, he revealed that he had tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but was disappointed to learn she didn't meet with anyone before or after the show.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis said on the podcast. "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Rumors begin swirling that Travis and Taylor are dating

By September, rumors had surfaced that Travis and Taylor had met up after his friendship bracelet story went viral. Although there was something going on behind the scenes, Travis' brother Jason said he couldn't comment on the blossoming relationship.

"I've seen these rumors. I cannot comment," Jason said while appearing on Prime's Thursday Night Football panel. "Ever since Catching Kelce everybody's been infatuated with Travis' love life. I don't really know what's going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

SEPTEMBER 2023: Travis plays coy about rumors that he's dating Taylor

Not long after rumors began swirling, sports media outlets began to joke about the pair's connection. During an NFL Network segment, Rich Eisen made quite a few puns in reference to Taylor and when the clip was uploaded to Instagram, Travis noticed.

In response, Travis simply wrote, "Well played Rich…. Well played 👏🏻😂."

Jason jokingly confirms Travis and Taylor's relationship

When Travis' brother Jason was asked about the relationship for a second time, he jokingly said that he completely believed all the rumors. While he clarified that he didn't actually know what was going on, fans took his words to heart.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world," he said during an appearance on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP.

He continued, "Having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile -- no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

Travis says he invited Taylor to a Kansas City Chiefs game

Towards the end of September, Travis revealed that he had actually invited Taylor to attend a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, where she had performed her Eras Tour date. At that point, Travis said the ball was "in her court."

"I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court and I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.' So we'll see what happens in the near future," he said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Taylor attends Travis' football game and after party

Just days after sharing that he had invited Taylor to a game, the singer showed up to watch Travis play in Kansas City. Taylor could be seen sitting in Travis' suite alongside his mother Donna and some friends -- and excitedly cheering for the Chiefs.

Later in the evening, Taylor was spotted leaving the team locker room alongside Travis and then driving away in his convertible. The pair headed to an after party, where Travis had rented out a restaurant for his friends and family. During the event, Taylor chatted with pals and could be seen wrapping her arms around Travis.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023 @paytonsun

Travis opens up about his weekend with Taylor

Following Travis and Taylor's weekend together in Kansas City, he reflected on their time together during an episode of his podcast. He shared that he was "enjoying life" and "sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he said on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, adding, "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her -- the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Travis noted that he probably wouldn't be talking much more about Taylor, explaining, "It is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives."

Taylor breaks NFL viewership records by attending Jets game

Taylor attended a second Chiefs game on October 1st -- and brought along a ton of friends. She was seen in the box cheering alongside Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and Antoni Porowski.

Taylor's relationship with Travis drew so much attention to the game that an average of 27 million viewers tuned in -- making it the most-watched Sunday show since the Super Bowl in February. It also became NBC Sports' biggest-ever streaming audience for a regular season Sunday Night Football contest.

'Welcome To New York' used for Chiefs vs Jets

NBC used Swift's Welcome To New York in a TV commercial promoting the Kansas City Chiefs upcoming game against the New York Jets with a heavy focus on Travis Kelce.

Taylor Made for Sunday Night. pic.twitter.com/L05AYHfSFq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 29, 2023 @SNFonNBC

Oct 2023: Football Date #2

Swift attends the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium to support Kelce and his team. She arrived with other celebrity friends including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Well, they say third time's the charm... Just a day after her star-studded film premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, Swift attends her third football game in support of the Chiefs. The superstar made her way to Kansas City to watch the Thursday night game against Denver Broncos, joining Donna Kelce in the family suite.

The Hard Launch

After appearing on the same Saturday Night Live episode and after ignoring weeks of dating rumors, Swift and Kelce step out hand in hand confirming the obvious --- they are a couple.

They arrived at the post-Saturday Night Live bash at Catch Steak New York City.

Pete Davidson hosted the episode, and the singer and NFL star made separate surprise cameos. Swift popped up to introduce musical guest Ice Spice’s second song. Kelce appeared toward the end of a sketch poking fun at NFL’s recent obsessive coverage of the singer.

The pair also went to an intimate dinner before the episode taping at Nobu in NYC.

Arrowhead... Again.

Swift is officially a WAG. Showing up for Kelce for the Chiefs-Chargers game she wears a Chiefs sweatshirts and an '87 friendship bracelet in Kelce's honor. Swift has clearly formed a friendship with wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany - the pair enjoy laughs, drinks and even a touchdown handshake together. Swift is then seen holding hands with Kelce as they leave the stadium.

The First Photographed Kiss

One day after the superstar attended the Chiefs-Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium, a photo of Swift giving Kelce a kiss on the cheek floods the Internet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Nov, 2023: Kelce Goes To Swift's Stadiums

We have been seeing a lot of Swift going to Kelce's turf, now we finally see Kelce attend another one of Swift's sold out stadiums. Kelce makes a big gesture by flying to Buenos Aires, Argentina to watch his girl live. Kelce was seen spending time with Swift's dad, Scott and was in high spirits the whole night --- especially when Swift changed the lyrics to her song Karma to honor his attendance.

Instead of singing, Karma is the guy in the screen coming straight home to me she sang Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me. Following the show, fans managed to score a video of Swift running into Kelce's arms.

Travis Spills

During an in depth interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kelce explained how he and Swift began. Following the phone number/friendship bracelet fiasco, Kelce said someone from Swift's team reached out to him. He also says the pair had been chatting for a while before meeting in person.

December, 2023: Double Dates

Kelce and Swift join the Mahomes got into the holiday spirit as they attended a holiday bar in Kansas City, donning Christmas sweaters while the Mahomes were in reindeer onesies.

Speak Now, Swift

Swift opened up about her relationship with Kelce for her TIME Person Of The Year cover.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was mental as hell... We started hanging out right after that," she said of the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast.

Swift then clarifies when they officially became a couple.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she revealed. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

January, 2024: How You Spend NYE, Is How You Spend...

... The rest of the year.

Kelce and Swift ring in the new year with a romantic kiss at midnight. And it looked like something straight out of a... Love Story.

🥂| Taylor and Travis ringing in the new year with a kiss!✨ pic.twitter.com/L1P43ADIvd — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) January 1, 2024 @swifferupdates

Meet The Kelces

So Swift met the friends... Now it's time to meet the family. Swift meets Kelce's brother - Jason and his wife Kylie. This is when Jason made quite an impression to Swift and also the rest of the country/world. Videos went viral of Jason chugging a bee, taking his shirt off and jumping into the stands to mingle with the Bills fans at the Chief's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Getty

Later in the week, Kelce revealed how Swift felt about Jason's first impression on their join podcast New Heights.

"Tay said she absolutely loved you," Kelce said.

As for whether Kylie was appreciative of her husband's first impression to the biggest pop star in the world.

"I'm not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up," recalled Jason. "The moment we get into the suite, I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason don't you dare.'"

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior ’cause we were meeting Taylor, so she’s like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior,'" he added. "I was like, 'Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression.'"

Kelce's Press Conference

During a Kansas City Chiefs press conference, a journalist asked Kelce for an update on his relationship with Swift and how they are handling the public's obsession with their every move.

"As long as we're happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise," he told reporters. "That's all that matters. I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building."

Chiefs Head To The Super (Swift) Bowl

Swift makes her way onto the field for the first time --- just like the other WAGS --- and celebrates the Chiefs win against Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship game.

With the excitement surrounding the team heading to the Super Bowl for the second time in a row and the prospect of being back-to-back champions, many fans believe Kelce said "I love you," to Swift.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kelce Clears Up The Dates

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show the athlete revealed the near-exact time he started dating Swift.

While discussing Swift's first appearance at a Chief's game --- the Chiefs-Bears game in September 2023 Kelce said, "We had known each other for close to a month up to that point," he said. "It wasn’t just an out of the blue, 'Hey, come to the game.'"

Before adding how much he loves having her at the games.

"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends," Kelce told McAfee. "It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man."

Feb, 2024: The Swift Bowl

Just hours after wrapping up her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, Swift hoped on her PJ to make it in time to watch Kelce play at the Super Bowl LVII - aptly name online, The Swift Bowl.

She wore a red bomber jacket, a black bustier by an Australian label (she will head to Australia straight after the Super Bowl for the rest of her tour) and an '87' necklace for Kelce. The Swift Bowl Suite was nothing short of iconic, with the biggest names coming in and out to say hello to the superstar - from Paul McCartney to The Shaq. However, the staples in her suite included, Blake Lively, Ice Spice, The Tellers, The Swifts and The Kelces.

She's here.



Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024 @NFLonCBS

And just like Swift's fairytale should end, the Kansas City Chiefs win the Swift... Super Bowl! Marking the Chiefs third in five years and back-to-back victories. While the conspiracists might take this as fuel to their conspiracy theories, from an orchestrated Kansas City win to Travis Kelce proposing on the field to Swift publicly endorsing Joe Biden, it topped off an incredible year for the Chiefs, the Chief-dom, Swifties and of course --- Kelce and Swift.

The night didn't end there.

To celebrate their win, Kelce and Swift painted the town (Las Vegas) Red - for Chiefs and of course for Swift's album Red.

Videos have flooded the internet of the pair kissing, dancing, smiling from ear to ear as they bounced from one club to the next down the Las Vegas Strip.

The more iconic clip, when Kelce serenaded Swift with her own song --- You Belong With Me.

Swifties all knew how perfect Swift's song You Belong With Me is for the pair, as the real-life couple reflect the music video in which Swift plays a musician cheering for her crush from the bleachers while he wins the championship football game --- something Swift has just done in real life for Kelce.

Another video has surfaced revealing how Swift felt about the moment --- calling it the most "romantic thing" ever to one half of the DJs The Chainsmokers who played the 2008 hit.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting

While Swift was getting ready for her Eras Tour in Australia, Kelce was celebrating his team's win at the Kansas City Chiefs Parade on Valentine's Day. However, the celebrations did not last long when a tragic shooting occurred near Union Station killing one person -- a 40-year-old woman -- and wounding 20 others on Wednesday, February 14.

Kelce spoke out about the tragedy soon after it occurred.