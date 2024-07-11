Chrissy Teigen Tries 17-Year-Expired Nostalgic Treat: 'That's Not the Smell I'm Familiar With'

Getty/Instagram

"Maybe I won't be trying them," she said before laughing at the gift she received. "What happened?"

Chrissy Teigen is sharing the bizarre gift she received from a fan.

"Okay guys, so a while ago I posted something about how much I missed Altoid Sours. Absolute favorite tangerine all through high school, middle school, loved them so much," she said in the video. "So sour, so delicious. And at like, I don't know if it was a meet and greet or if I was just out somewhere, and a fan brought me this old package of Altoid Sours."

You can't say her fans don't know her...

The 38-year-old then showed the sealed tin of Altoid Sours and revealed they had expired in 2007... But that didn't stop her from wanting to try one.

"I thought it'd be fun to open these up and try one," she added as she unraveled the tin. "I don't hear any like shaking or anything so that leads me to believe they maybe are a little stuck together."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The packet may have still been factory-sealed shut, however once opened, the candies did not appear to be the same as Teigen remembered them after 17 years stuck inside a tin.

The model gasped and then showed the inside of the tin to the camera. The sweet treats seemed to have melted and formed a brown substance.

"Maybe I won't be trying them," she said before laughing. "What happened? Oh no! Worst case scenario, I thought they were just maybe all stuck together but that’s not the smell I’m familiar with either."

"Alright well, thanks for tuning in!," she said concluding the video as she put her head down on the table.

"2007 ALTOID SOURS LET’S GOOOOOO," the mother of four added in her caption.

Celebrity friends of Teigen commented their opinion on the candies. "The way these had me in chokehold 😭," Summer House star Ciara Miller commented,