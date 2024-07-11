Man Shot After Fleeing Murder Scene of Decapitated Parents and Dog in Golf Cart: Police

Orange County Sheriff's Department

After being spotted chasing a maintenance worker in the area following the "horrific" killings, the California man allegedly stole the worker's golf cart and fled the scene.

A California man is in critical but stable condition and expected to recover after an officer-involved shooting on July 9 following the "horrific" discovery of his deceased parents and their dog.

After responding to a domestic assault call at 7:36 a.m. that morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene at a mobile home park in in San Juan Capistrano, CA, where they found the victims in side their home.

41-year-old Joseph Gerdvil was spotted covered in blood and chasing a maintenance worker in the neighborhood where his parents, 79-year-old Antionette Gerdvil and 77-year-old Ronald Gerdvil, were discovered.

According to responding deputies, the two parents were found "decapitated and mutilated" in what they described as a "horrific scene." Their dog was also decapitated.

According to the sheriff's department report on the matter, Gerdvil fled the scene after stealing the maintenance worker's golf cart and taking off in it. Authorities tracked him near a bike trail, where he was shot multiple times at approximately 7:50 a.m.

"Sheriff’s personnel rendered aid to the suspect until the Orange County Fire Authority arrived and was able to transport him to a local hospital, where he is currently in stable condition," the department said in a statement received by KTLA.

He was rendered aid by attending officers and ultimately transported to the hospital. When he is released from there, officers state he will be booked into the Orange County Jail on two counts of homicide. They anticipate additional charges and enhancements as their investigation continues.

OC Sheriff is investigating the homicide and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investing the deputy-involved shooting. More information provided in the video below. pic.twitter.com/5mgT658LEt — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 9, 2024 @OCSheriff

As for the deputy-involved shooting, that matter will also be investigated per protocol by the OC District Attorney's Office, with footage set to be released pending resolution.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family affected by this tragic event," said OC Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Matt Parrish. "We're asking anybody with any information to please contact the sheriff's department's non-emergency line at 714-647-7000." They can also reach out anonymously to Orange County's Crime Stoppers at ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers."