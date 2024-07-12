Why Jana Kramer Will Be Walking Down the Aisle Alone at Wedding with Allan Russell

"It's a walk that I need to take by myself," the 40-year-old said of her upcoming nuptials which will be the fourth time she walks down the aisle.

Jana Kramer is set to walk down the aisle solo at her upcoming wedding to Allan Russell.

The One Tree Hill alum opened up on her podcast Whine Down about the debate she had with herself regarding her dad taking on the traditional role of walking his daughter down the aisle.

"I was like, 'It's a walk that I need to take by myself,'" Jana told her fiancé. "And then that made me start crying, and I was like, 'It's taken me a long time to get here and I know that this will be the last walk I do alone.'"

"Even though I have walks with God and all that, but this is my last walk alone and I'm walking to you. That sentiment means something to me. Very symbolic," the 40-year-old continued.

While she'll walk down the aisle solo, Kramer says of her kids, "I'm going to have them walk together."

The actress announced her engagement to the 43-year-old in May 2023, about six months after they began their relationship. Kramer and Russell welcomed their 5-month-old son, Roman on November 13.

The 40-year-old's upcoming nuptials will be her fourth time walking down the aisle. She was previously married to Michael Gambino, actor Johnathon Schaech and Mike Caussin. She shares kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 with Caussin.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While they survived a few well-documented ups and downs over the course of their relationship -- including Caussin's infidelity -- the couple broke up for good in April 2021 after nearly six years of marriage.

However they remain civil for their children. During an Instagram Q&A in April, Kramer was asked how she maintains such a close relationship with Caussin following their very public and tumultuous divorce.

"You have to love your kids more than you hate your ex," Kramer shared. "And I don't hate him, just so we are clear. I don't hate anyone. Life is way too short to let anyone affect your present or future. I could hold a grudge and be the nasty ex-wife forever if I wanted and forever throw things in his face … but why?"

"There's zero need for that negative energy and there's zero growth in that," Kramer continued. "Our past is our past absolutely and we still can have moments of frustration, but we love our kids enough to do what's best for them. I will never be the parent that talks badly about their father to my kids. Our past is not theirs to hold and it causes anxiety that’s not good for the kids."

This prompted Caussin to weigh in, with the former NFL star taking to his account to share his perspective on how they "keep the peace."