Why Corey Comperatore's Widow Refused Call From President Biden After Trump Rally Shooting

Facebook

Helen Comperatore claimed that, as of Monday, she had not heard from the former president -- and said she has no "ill will" toward Biden, noting, "He didn't do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did."

The widow of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who was shot dead by a sniper at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pa., over the weekend, did not want to speak with President Joe Biden when he called to offer his condolences following the tragic incident.

"I didn't talk to Biden," Helen told the New York Post Monday. "I didn't want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him."

Corey, a volunteer firefighter and married father of two, was at Trump's rally on Saturday when a 20-year-old later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire, striking the former president in the ear, wounding two rallygoers and killing Corey.

What Helen said was supposed to be an "exciting day" for the family as they put their support behind Trump, quickly turned frightening when shots rang out. Helen then recalled her husband instinctively shouting, "Get down," at the start of the gunfire, while using his body to shield his family from the sniper's bullets.

"I don't have any ill will towards Joe Biden. I'm not one of those people that gets involved in politics," Helen told the Post. "I support Trump. That's who I'm voting for, but I don't have ill will towards Biden."

She added, "He didn't do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did."

Helen also shared that, at the time the article posted on Monday, the former president had yet to reach out.

As for Crooks, according to USA Today, Pennsylvania voting records shows him as a registered Republican, and his voter registration status has been active since 2021.

Federal Election Commission showed that Crooks donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project (PTP) in 2021, per the outlet. The group works with ActBlue, which urges Democrats to get out and vote.

He does not have a criminal record in Pennsylvania.

TMZ released photos of Crooks, including an image from what appeared to be his high school graduation. According to the New York Times, Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022.