Alexis Ohanian Reveals 'Surprise' Lyme Disease Diagnosis: 'No Symptoms, But Gonna Treat'

Getty

"I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise," the Reddit co-founder shared while revealing the news.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The Reddit co-founder took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news Tuesday, revealing that after getting full-body scans, he had contracted the disease.

"Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease. Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat," the 41-year-old father of two wrote. "Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone."

He continued, "I've got a loved one who had it a few years back, showed tons [of] symptoms etc and just couldn't figure it out until they tested him for it and then found it (treated it successfully, too). I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise."

Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease. Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat. Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone. — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) July 16, 2024 @alexisohanian

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Lyme disease is caused by ​bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks." Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash.

If untreated, Lyme disease can produce a wide range of symptoms, including facial paralysis, an irregular heartbeat and arthritis.

Ohanian is the latest public figure to be open about their battle with the disease -- Justin Bieber, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Amy Schumer, Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid are just some of the celebs who have been diagnosed with Lyme.

Despite the somewhat scary health update, Ohanian is staying positive about his diagnosis, tweeting, "Anyway, gonna grab some antibiotics -- can't keep me down, tick!"

Ohanian has something else to keep him busy -- his two daughters, with Olympia, nearing 7, and baby Adira, turning 1 next month.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, where he supported his wife, who was hosting, Ohanian couldn't help but gush over his girls, the eldest of whom was his date for the family's big night out.

"They're good," he told the outlet. "I'm a very proud papa. Olympia is almost 7 and this is a fun night for her to cheer on mama with me."

See more in the gallery below.