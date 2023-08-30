Serena Williams Gives Tour of Daughter Adira's Glam Nursery

YouTube

Serena Williams is giving fans a look inside her newborn daughter Adira's nursery.

The tennis pro shared a before-and-after of the room, which used to be daughter Olympia's playroom.

In the nursery reveal, shared to her YouTube channel Sunday, the tennis pro explained that Olympia's playroom -- which was once decorated in Disney princess wall decals -- was getting a makeover for baby Adira, but not everyone was excited about the remodel. Protective over her playroom, Olympia, is seen standing in the doorway with her arms spread.

"A little history about this room, this actually used to be Olympia's room. It had blue carpet and it was like a playroom for her," Williams, who was still pregnant at the time the footage was shot, reveals in the video.

"I've been kicked out of better places," the mother of two says to the camera before walking away.

Williams, who welcomed Adira just last week, shows the nursery before unboxing different wall decals to decorate the now blank slate. It doesn't take long for Olympia to march in and further express her lament over losing her playroom, grabbing toys from a box on the floor and pulling a roll of wall decals out of her mom's hand before throwing it on the bed.

"Ma'am, excuse me?" Williams, who shares Olympia and Adira with husband Alexis Ohanian, repeats before the sassy six-year-old storms out of the room.

"Where your mama at? Your mama needs to come get you," she yells. Rolling the paper back up, Williams jokes, "Oooh she's lucky, she's lucky we filmin'!"

"I'm just kidding," she laughs. "She's so funny."

After a quick transition, Williams shows off the finished product -- a pale gray nursery with red accents, including a royal gold crown leading into baby Adira's crib. The glamorous nursery also features red and gold hot air balloons that hang from the ceiling, luxe red velvet accents and several plush giraffes for the little one.

Williams spoke more about her inspiration for the nursery on Instagram, telling her followers that she modeled it after a baby bed she saw in the Netherlands.

"I walked into @poppedoll @byselinabyfernando in the Netherlands and saw a baby bed that took my breath away. I wanted to see if I could get something just like it, but in my own colors of course," Williams wrote. "Not knowing the gender, I wanted to do a neutral color, but not grey or yellow or brown. I wanted something different. Red."

"They only had 6 weeks to make it … And they delivered! I literally had Adira the next day!" she continued. "Thanks for making my nursery room dream come true."

Williams and Ohanian announced Adira's arrival in a TikTok video on August 22. In the cute clip, Williams, Ohanian and Olympia are sitting together at a table while Ohanian types on a laptop in front of them.

Williams then gets up and says she'll be right back before returning with the newborn, tightly swaddled in a baby blanket. The video ends with sweet shots of the new family of four.

"Welcome my beautiful angel," she captioned the video.