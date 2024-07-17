Emma Roberts Shares Adorable School Photo of Son Rhodes, Says His Smile 'Absolutely Killed Me'

Getty/Vogue

The "American Horror Story" actress opens up about memories with her son, who she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts has revealed the keychain photo that "brightens" her day: her son's first school picture!

Roberts, 33, sat down with Vogue to reveal what she keeps in her Zach Bryan Tote bag and Ami Paris purse, when she shared the sweet photo of her 3-year-old son, Rhodes, who she shares with her ex Garrett Hedlund.

"This photo just absolutely killed me 'cause he never smiles for me. And picture day he was really into." The Scream Queens actress said while showing her keychain. You can see the adorable snap at around the 1:27 mark below.

She went on to share that Rhodes cannot leave the house without his Slumberkins stuffed animal named "Honey Bear."

"I noticed that after having a kid, you buy them all this really amazing, special, unique stuff," She explained, "and then they whatever they get attached to is always so random."

The current "Honey Bear," however, isn't the original.

"We were throwing rocks into the river and he [Rhodes] threw Honey Bear into the river," she said. "So I panicked and was then very grateful that I could order Honey Bear for overnight shipping."

Roberts gave birth to her first-born son in December 2020, over a year after she and Hedlund confirmed they were dating. The ex-pair called it quits in January 2022 and currently coparent their son.

Before putting the keychain away in the video, she added, "This brightens my day every time I see it."

Later in the video, she said that if there was one person she could take in her bag it would be her son -- before sharing that he is a typical high-energy toddler.

"Unfortunately my son will not sit still 'cause he's a 3-year-old boy and is faster than me and I cannot keep up with him," she added.

Roberts also recently announced her engagement to actor Cody John with an Instagram post of the two debuting her ring on Tuesday, July 16th. She jokingly captioned the picture "putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️."