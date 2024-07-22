Malika Haqq Apparently 'Irked' by OT Genasis Coparenting Comments: 'Fake S--t'

Instagram

After she posted about comments he made, OT seemingly responded -- posting to IG, "YOU OFFERED ME 100k to have another baby wit you and I said 'NO.'"

Looks like there's some social media drama brewing between exes Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis.

Over the weekend, Haqq -- a longtime friend of Khloe Kardashian -- took to her Instagram to make it clear that comments her ex, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Ace, made about coparenting didn't land well with her.

Genasis, who's currently promoting his upcoming appearance on The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, spoke with Us Weekly about his coparenting situation with both Haqq and the unnamed mother of his 14-month-old son Genasis.

"Both of my kids' mothers are amazing. They're great mothers," he told the outlet. "They're amazing with my children. When I'm there, when I'm not there, they're always there with the kids and that's dope."

"Obviously, you're going to have your differences, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," he added.

Haqq shared the publication's headline -- which read, "Inside O.T. Genasis' Coparenting Relationship with Malika Haqq" -- alongside a photo of the exes and their son to her Instagram Stories, adding, "This fake s--t irks me."

She also reportedly shared a September 2023 video of Ciara being asked about her coparenting relationship with ex Future, in which the singer responded by laughing at the question.

Genasis then seemingly responded in his own Stories -- though he didn't reference her directly. He wrote, "YOU OFFERED ME 100k to have another baby wit you and I said, 'No'"

He also added, "Lol! Still love you and speak highly every time," with a blue heart.

Both Haqq and Genasis' stories have since been removed.

Malika and OT welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ace, back in March 2020 -- though they were no longer together by the time the child was born. The pair broke things off after dating on and off for two years.

"Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," Haqq shared to Instagram before giving birth.

"I've been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone," she went on, adding that O.T. "attended every doctors apt." She said they've loved their son "together while anticipating his arrival."

"My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child," she explained. "Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents."