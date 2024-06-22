9 Celebrities You Didn't Know Cost a Fortune to Book On Cameo

Getty

If you’ve ever wanted a shout out from your favorite celebrity but had no way of actually meeting them, Cameo has come through with the solution.

Thanks to their database of over 30,000 celebrities, fans can get a personalized video from anyone from reality stars to rappers. And although getting a special message from a celeb might sound awesome, it definitely comes at a price. While most stars charge around $100 for their videos, a few celebrities have shockingly expensive costs -- with fees as high as $2,500. Despite the outrageous price tag, many people have paid up and are definitely happy with the results.

1. Caitlyn Jenner

Cost: $2,500

Caitlyn Jenner signed up for Cameo with a charitable cause in mind. All the proceeds from her videos go to the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation which aims to promote equality and combat discrimination by giving grants to organizations that empower and improve the lives of transgender people. While spending thousands on a Cameo may be a little much for some people, Caitlyn also offers an option to chat via direct message for just $20.

2. Snoop Dogg

Cost: $1,200

Snoop Dogg is one of the priciest musicians on Cameo, offering up videos for birthdays, baby announcements and more. He even went viral in 2020 when a college professor recruited Snoop to read his class syllabus to his students who were all learning virtually at the time. Despite his high price, Snoop was named one of the highest earning creators on the platform in 2020.

3. Nigel Lythgoe

Cost: $1,000

So You Think You Can Dance creator and American Idol executive producer Nigel Lythgoe charges a surprisingly high fee on Cameo. Although his price tag may be hefty, he’s gotten an overwhelming positive response to his videos, earning five star reviews on the platform.

4. Kevin Smith

Cost: $999

A Cameo from Kevin Smith will set you back $999 but the Silent Bob actor is anything but silent on the app. When he joined in 2020, he explained that his Cameo profits were going towards the reopening of his famed New Jersey comic book shop, Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. Since then, the shop has successfully opened in its new location but Kevin has continued to offer up videos to fans.

5. Kenya Moore

Cost: $1,000

Quite a few ladies from the Real Housewives franchise have joined Cameo but Kenya Moore is by far charging the most for her videos. At $1,000 a pop, Kenya offers up birthday messages, pep talks and graduation congratulations. She’s even spilled some tea about RHOA reunions before the show aired!

6. Azealia Banks

Cost: $700

Musician Azealia Banks is on Cameo, charging $700 a video. Although the price tag for Azealia’s videos used to be much less, she’s upped the prices -- and fans are still taking advantage of the opportunity to get a personalized video from the rapper. And if you can’t drop hundreds on a Cameo right now, you can also send her a direct message for just $20.

7. Kevin O’Leary

Cost: $1,500

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, AKA Mr. Wonderful, isn’t cheap to book on Cameo -- and at one point, he cost even more. While it’s not currently up for grabs, Kevin once charged $6,500 for a business video. He says that when it comes to Cameo, his biggest regret is not being an early investor.

“I love Cameo. This helps entrepreneurs and businesses launch their products. 99% of my Cameos is a business that can’t afford to go to an agent and pay half a million dollars. This is fantastic what they’ve done,” he said on The Daily Show. “It was really a fantastic idea. Sorry, I’m an advocate, and I’m going to keep doing it. And people book them because it helps them. I’ll do anything to help an entrepreneur. That’s who I am.”

8. Juicy J

Cost: $900

Three 6 Mafia rapper Juicy J charges a whopping $900 per video on Cameo. Although his prices used to be cheaper, he’s increased his rates over the past few years -- and that hasn’t deterred his fans. Juicy J offers everything from birthday messages to roasts and his high rating proves that his video recipients are pretty happy with the results.

9. Fran Drescher

Cost: $1,000

Fran Drescher joined Cameo in 2020 for a good cause, charging $1,000 per video -- and just $20 to send a message. The iconic actress donates all of her proceeds to her foundation, Cancer Schmancer. The organization works to save lives by “transforming the nation’s current sick care system into one that focuses on genuine health care.”

“So I thought if you guys wanted to hire me to give you a birthday wish, an anniversary greeting or anything to give you a little picker upper, I’m here to do that in support of CancerSchmancer.org,” she shared in her announcement video.