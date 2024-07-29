Harrison Ford Refuses To Answer 'Stupid Question' About Marvel Role at Comic-Con

Getty

Harrison Ford refused to answer a "stupid question" while appearing in a group interview at San Diego Comic-Con alongside his fellow cast members of Captain America: Brave New World.

The 82-year-old actor was asked to compare his new iconic comic book character Red Hulk to his classic iconic character Indiana Jones, and he was not having any of it.

During the cast interview, Entertainment Weekly's Gerrad Hall asked Ford, "Who deals better with snakes, Indy or Thaddeus Ross?"

"This is a 'Who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo?'" Ford said, referring to a long-running debate among Star Wars fans that he gets asked about all the time.

"I've always treated these questions with the utmost respect and somehow, at the same time, complete disdain. I will not answer that stupid question," the Oscar nominated actor said before the cast howled with laughter.

"But thank you," Ford said. "Delighted to have the opportunity."

Ford also revealed that he has been trolling Marvel fans since he was cast as Red Hulk by pretending he did not know "what" the character was.

He was cast as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: Brave New World after William Hurt's passing in 2022.

Ford made headlines and started debates among Marvel fans when he asked, "What is a Red Hulk?" in response to media questions about his role in Captain America: Brave New World.

Following the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Entertainment Weekly asked Ford if he really didn't know who Red Hulk was, and he replied sarcastically, "No, thank you very much. That's how dumb I am."

"Yes, I did know, and I thought it was a fabulous secret to keep," Ford said of his long-running joke. "Unfortunately, the secret's out of the bag. But what I do not know is what the Red Hulks do, which is very interesting to me."