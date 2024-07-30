Andy Cohen Hints at RHONJ 'Reboot' While Responding to Disgruntled Fan

NBC/Getty

The Bravo producer said "big changes" are coming to the series after an unhappy fan expressed her complaints about the previous season, saying it's "so boring now."

After previously hinting at a possible cast shake-up for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Andy Cohen told one fan a "reboot" of the Bravo series is happening.

On Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, the Housewives producer said "big changes" are coming to the series while responding to an unhappy fan who was upset with the current state of RHONJ.

"Can we please, please, please get rid of the Melissa [Gorga] and the Margaret [Josephs] story and let that end? It's just so boring now," the fan, whose name is Joanne, asked Andy, who replied, "Have you heard that we're going to do big changes to the show?"

"I haven't heard that," the fan said, before continuing to voice her complaints.

"Everybody goes on the show going after the one person, you know, the main person in the show, and it really never works out," Joanne claimed, referring to Teresa Giudice, who has been part of the ensemble cast for all 14 of its seasons.

"They don't have their own storylines," she added. "She'll always get herself in trouble. ... Teresa is going to always find somebody or something. She's like that. She's interesting to everybody. But the Melissa story, that's so old. The Joe Gorga story -- don't even get me started on that man."

"Alright, well, yes. We are rebooting the show," Cohen told her. "Thank you, Joanne. We're going to reboot it. We're going to do something different."

Joanna said a reboot "would be great," before reiterating her previous thoughts. "Teresa will always get in trouble. That's how she is. But the other ones, boring, very boring storylines. Their storylines [are] only Teresa."

When Andy asked the fan if she wants Teresa to "stay on the show," she said, "Teresa is the show," before she again repeated her issues with RHONJ.

Andy interrupted, telling the caller, "We got it. We're gonna see what we do. We'll see. I don't know, maybe just all fresh faces. Maybe. We'll see."

It's unclear how serious he was being.

Teresa is one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premiered in 2009. In addition to Teresa, the current cast, as it stands now, includes Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jenn Fessler, Rachel Fuda, and Jackie Goldschneider.

Teresa has had an ongoing spat with sister-in-law and costar Melissa since Season 3 and according to Andy, there is no hope of reconciliation.

The fourteenth season of the show marked the first time in its history that there was no traditional reunion. Throughout the season, Teresa and Melissa did not interact until the explosive finale -- furthering the distance between them and creating a rift amongst the other Housewives.

After Andy hinted that there would be a cast shake-up following the "toxic" environment and tension in this previous season, Teresa Giudice made it clear that she is not going anywhere and will be returning for Season 15 while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this month.

When asked by Kelly Ripa if the rumors are true, Teresa suggested "maybe some of my cast members" are responsible for putting those rumors out prior to debunking them.

"I'm not leaving, I started the show," she said. "When Bravo wants me to leave, that's when I'll leave."

A few days prior, Melissa expressed a willingness to face a cast shakeup on the show, telling Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes ... I agree with that 100 percent."