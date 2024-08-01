Sam Asghari Shares What He Learned From Marriage to Britney Spears

Getty

Sam Asghari feels nothing but lucky when he looks back on his short marriage to Britney Spears.

Two months after finalizing his divorce from the "Sometimes" singer, Asghari spoke with E! News, where he opened up about his time with the pop star.

"You learn so much from being in relationships in general," Asghari said. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got."

Asghari, who dated Spears for six years before the pair tied the knot in June 2022, said that being in a relationship as serious as theirs "grows you as a person," telling E! his time with Britney is something that's "always" going to be part of him.

"I'm always going to celebrate the past," he continued, "and learn about the past and move on to the future."

As for any parting words for his ex-wife, Asghari said he only wishes her the best.

"She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together," the model-actor said.

While they dated for quite a few years, their marriage was short-lived, with the pair separating after just 14 months of marriage last August, and Asghari filing for divorce soon after.

These days Asghari's been quite busy gearing up to appear on the upcoming third season of the Emmy-nominated reality competition series, The Traitors, as well as Paul Feig's upcoming film, Jackpot.

With his busy schedule, the newly-single 30-year-old isn't doing much dating these days, telling E! that "at the moment" he's dating his dog.

"She's high maintenance," he quipped. "So my hands are full with my current partner, which is Porsche, my dog."

All jokes aside, the fitness expert clarified that he's focusing on his healing process before jumping into another relationship.

"It's going to take some time for me," he explained, "as it does with everyone that goes through a breakup."