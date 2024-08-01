Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son's Type 1 Diabetes, Says Nick Jonas Was 'So Kind'

Getty

"We learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go!"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Teigen, 38, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram on Wednesday, July 31st, announcing that Miles was recently diagnosed with the autoimmune disease and that they are learning how to help him manage his health.

"Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform," Teigen wrote in her statement. "You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible."

The announcement was made after the model posted a photo on Monday, July 29th, that revealed Miles had a continuous glucose monitor type-1 on his right arm. The image showed herself, her daughter Luna, 7, and Miles, 6, holding signs in support of American gymnast Simone Biles and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Teigen expressed being "blown away" by the love she has received and acknowledged that things could be worse.

"Things could be so much worse!! So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine." Teigen continued, "I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones. And we are so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialist."

She shared that he got diagnosed a couple weeks ago after being sick in the hospital with a shigella -- an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water -- and the doctors noticed something was not right while running an initial blood test.

"After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly," Teigen wrote before expressing gratitude for the kindness she has received.

She also shared that she and Legend read the children's book "Year One with Type One" by author Mike Suarez to Miles and that at one point she "burst into tears" and "had to leave the room."

Many flooded the comment section with their support including one commenter who wrote, "My two brothers have T1, love that book. ❤️ @nickjonas does too, your son should go meet bad ass people, and see he's not alone and can still accomplish anything. It's scary but it becomes second nature and you guys will rock it."

"nick was so kind to him!! We were so lucky to run into him ❤️," Teigen replied. Both Chrissy and John were seen talking to Jonas at the Olympics as well.

Nick Jonas has been vocal about his type-1 diabetes throughout his career -- spreading awareness and giving fans insight on how he manages his health -- and even documented his habits while on an international Jonas Brothers tour in a 2008 mini-episode of Disney Channel's Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream.