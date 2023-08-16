Nick Jonas Falls Into Apparent Hole Onstage During Jonas Brothers Concert in Boston

Getty

The fall, captured on social media, shows the singer admirably brush off the scary moment and continue performing

Nick Jonas just took a tumble on stage during his TD Garden performance in Boston with the Jonas Brothers this week.

In a video captured by fans at the concert, Nick can be seen singing and taking a step back before stumbling after tripping over an apparent hole on the stage.

The singer looked visibly pained for a moment, before he jumped back to his feet and continued on singing.

The Jonas Brothers were on the third show of their latest world tour, making two stops in Boston after their debut at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

Nick took after his older brother Joe Jonas and the infamous fall on-stage he experienced in 2007 at the American Music Awards.

The singer recently opened up about this being his most embarrassing moment, despite pooping his pants previously, in a recent Vanity Fair video with his brothers.

"Most embarrassing thing to happen to me onstage?" asks Joe, to brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas to guess for him.

"You shit your pants," said Nick, almost instantly, while Kevin agreed with him.

Joe sat looking unsatisfied with their answer, before revealing that they were "incorrect."

"It was fall on national television," revealed Joe.

"Oh, of course!" responds one of his brothers off-camera.

"Run the clip!" announced Joe, before a video ran of the singer falling during a performance of "SOS" in 2007 at the AMAs.