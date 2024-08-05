90 Day Fiancé's Liz Shares NSFW Details About Sex with Big Ed After 'Sloppy Seconds' Remark About Her New Boyfriend

TLC

The confessions came during part two of the season 8 Tell-All, when things got heated between Big Ed and Liz after Liz's new boyfriend Jayson joined the cast in the house.

Liz Woods may have moved on, but there's still some unfinished business when it comes to her ex, "Big" Ed Brown.

During Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell-All, the former fiancés went from shedding tears to going at each others throats after it was revealed that Liz not only has a new man, but that he would be joining her and the rest of the cast at their shared mansion.

Liz said not only does Jayson top Ed in every way, he "never tears me down" and knows everything about her relationship with the reality star. Her new beau also wants her to get "closure ... so [she] can heal and move on."

After filming the first day of the Tell-All, the couples returned to the house they're all staying in together -- Jayson included -- where Ed was forced to see Liz and Jayson get cozy, and it appeared to be more than he can handle.

After talking trash about Liz to co-star Ashley, telling her that Liz would have "have taken me for all my money, he called her "someone else's problem [now]" before sharing that sentiment with his ex-fiancée.

"You're not my problem anymore. The truth hurts," Ed added, now speaking directly to Liz.

Liz fired back with a low blow, attacking Ed's height -- among other things.

"I'm so happy I can mentally and physically look up to someone for the first time in my life," she replied, prompting another jab from Ed who hit Liz with: "You have sloppy sex."

That's when Liz really went below the belt, with a NSFW reveal about the 59-year-old that left the whole mansion shocked. "Sloppy?" she asked, "You watch porn that is stepbrother-stepsister."

"You guys go be happy," Ed said to Liz and Jayson. "Go. Congratulations. You won the lottery, man."

While Jayson said he's "no worried about" Ed, he also wanted to be there to defend her if she needed it.

"It's fine. I know Liz is defending herself just fine, and I'm proud of her for it," Jayson said during Sunday's episode. "But I'm also gonna defend her, because she's never had someone to defend her."

While Liz and Ed went at it, it also seemed she's doing better than ever now that she's with Jayson, telling Jasmine, Thais and Sophie that she's in the "best" and "healthiest" relationship of her life, before making another sex confession: "It took me six months to get Ed to come."

Confused, Jasmine asked, "I am sorry. I want to know. I'm curious, like, because anatomically I don't understand. You on top?"

"Yeah, obviously," Liz said. "And I don't know how the f--k he got tired with that."

Once Liz and Jayson went to bed, Ed reiterated his sentiment that he was "happy for them" and "not mad" but believed "they want to make a scene."

"They want to try to make a point," he he said before continuing the narrative that Jayson is just getting his sloppy seconds.

Jayson joined the cast at the Tell-All, and came guns blazing for Ed.

"I don't have much to say to you. First of all, after today, you're in the past. We're going to move forward starting today. You will never disrespect her again," he said in his address to the 90 Day OG. "And otherwise, you're going to have to deal with me, and I’ll f--king stand on that."

While Liz said that at the time of the reunion's taping that she and Jayson had only been together for for four months, she was hopeful for a "a future with him."

"I have a lot of love to give to her. And honestly, I've seen how she's been so depressed before and I just don't ever want to see that with her," Jayson added. "She literally completes me. I just want to see her happy and no more crying, no more -- none of that."

While it's clear Liz has moved on, Ed is currently not dating anyone, noting in a confessional that "having a relationship is the furthest thing from [his] mind" after Liz claimed he was on dating apps in Arkansas just one month after he ended their engagement that last and final time.

Ed claimed he only joined because "there's nobody" in Arkansas and "nothing to do there," but insisted he "didn't go on one date with anyone."