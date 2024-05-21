90 Day Fiance Alum Shares Disturbing Reason She Believes Superstar Sports Figure Fired Her as Nanny

Getty

'90 Day Fiancé' alumna Stephanie Matto details her time working as a nanny for a "very high profile" sports figure she didn't even recognize, though she says her stepdad's jaw dropped when she said the name.

Sometimes what looks like the perfect job can be hiding an unexpected dark side. Unfortunately for 90 Day Fiancé alumna Stephanie Matto, that's exactly what happened.

Then, when she finally took a stance, it all came crashing down.

The reality star shared the story on her TikTok account, talking about how an opportunity for which she seemed perfectly suited quickly took a turn. The 33 year old said that it all went down while she was attending acting school in her 20s and looking for work on the side.

She described herself as the "perfect candidate" for one particular family's nanny needs as she had the flexibility to pick up their daughter from private school in the afternoons, was bilingual, and even played the piano.

"They immediately hired me," she added, saying that things were "very routine" at first.

The only thing about the job that immediately felt a little off was the father, who she admits to absolutely not recognizing, despite him being a "very high profile person in sports."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

According to Matto, she and the father rarely interacted, but when they did, he took an increasing interest in her and her aspirations. "I told him that I was in acting school and he said, 'Oh, I should have figured. You're so beautiful,'" Matto recalled, saying she "took the compliment", but now can see the "red flag."

She also detailed a time he allegedly pressed against her while reaching for a kitchen drawer, but she again dismissed the encounter. It was when she suddenly got a new Instagram follower that things took a more uncomfortable turn.

At first, she didn't even associate the new follower with her job. Matto explained that the account's profile picture was just a sports team logo, but as someone who doesn't follow sports at all, she didn't recognize it. In fact, she hadn't even recognized her employer, either, though she said when she told her stepfather his name, "his jaw dropped."

As for this new follower, Matto said she immediately started getting DMs "saying things like, 'You're so beautiful.' 'I wish I could get a chance to get to know you.'"

After enduring that for some time, Matto said it all came together when her employer came in wearing a hat with that same logo on it. "My heart sank into my stomach," she said of that moment of clarity.

That night, she immediately addressed her suspicion, messaging the anonymous account to "tell them if it is who I think it is, they need to stop," even as she said she still had doubts that they were the same person. She said she was thinking it was "like a 1 percent chance that it is this guy."

Then, according to Matto, a couple of hours later the account unfollowed her and then vanished from Instagram altogether. "And two days later I get a text message from the family letting me know that they no longer need my nannying services," she claimed.

She closed by conceding that it could all just be a coincidence that the messages started shortly after her hiring and stopped shortly before her firing, and that the logo on the account profile matched the one on her employer's hat. She also said she couldn't identify anyone because she'd signed an NDA.

When asked by one fan why she didn't tell her suspicions to the wife, Matto said, "I didn't feel close enough to the family to get involved like that." The lesson she got from the whole experience, "I've never gone back to nannying for rich people."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The post quickly went viral, amassing nearly 850,000 views as of this post. It was enough for Matto to return to the platform and express that she's now "terrified" after her story blew up like it did.

She cited the two biggest theories from her followers about the anonymous account: first, that it was the husband and that's why it quickly unfollowed and fired her, and second, that it was the wife testing her to see how she might respond. She also said she didn't want to rehash something potentially painful for the family, and specifically the wife, despite it being nearly a decade ago.

At the same time, the original post is still up and in this new video, Matto said that "this is the last time I'm going to talk about it" ... before inviting her followers with questions to hit her up in the comments.