Fans Split Over House of the Dragon Finale: 'Worst Season Ever' or 'Politically Exhilarating'?

The HBO drama wrapped its Season 2 with what some viewers felt was a rather anti-climactic finale episode.

Some disappointed fans have been quick to label this season of House of the Dragon as the "worst season" in the Game of Thrones universe, as it wraps up Season 2.

Many felt the show -- based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood -- took a somewhat anti-climactic approach to the material with Sunday's hour.

Though some viewers hoped some kind of battle between the Blacks and the Greens would take place during the final episode, swords were mostly left undrawn and dragons remained largely un-used.

After a season trying to recruit armies on both sides, those alliances were solidified in the finale -- as the new recruits began to march across Westeros for battle during the episode's closing montage.

That came after Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) learned Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) welcomed three new dragon riders to her side, ready to defend the realm. This lead to a tense standoff between Rhaenyra and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), following their earlier meeting in King's Landing.

After sneaking to Dragonstone to meeting with Rhaenyra in secret, Alicent revealed her plan to have Halaena take the throne in King's Landing after Aemond leaves for the Riverlands -- before paving the way for Rhaenyra's return. However, Rhaenyra knew the only way she'd ever be accepted to take over the throne is by killing Alicent's son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

The latter is something Alicent surprisingly agreed to.

Surprisingly, the crucial conversation was one that was not included in the book.

"What was interesting was that Ryan and the writers decided to only see them together twice," she told TheWrap. "There's something just chilling about them not being near each other, but you feel them in the room together and you’re just anticipating them coming together."

Patel further explained the last big scene between the friends turn enemies.

"It's about two people who love each other, who think they loved each other and they're trying to pretend that they don't," she said. "That's what keeps us at the edge of our seat."

Other notable moments included Daemon (Matt Smith) bending the knee to his wife, following a vision that included a ton of Game of Thrones footage ... and Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) finally finding a wild dragon, but not actually riding it.

Despite the heavy conversations, tense moments, a surprising Daenerys cameo and a final montage, fans were still unhappy. Though there were some very popular tweets from those disappointed by the hour, there were also many viewers still very excited about what the finale set in motion for Season 3.

This season of House of The Dragon was the worst season in the whole GOT universe, including season 8 of GOT. Why not give us a real season finale? Seemed like every episode you thought “next week will be the one” and “the one” won’t come for another 2 years — Alex Berger (@Alexbergerr) August 5, 2024 @Alexbergerr

House of the Dragon Season 2 pic.twitter.com/PBUPzwENUV — Colin Bosco (@Bosco_Dash) August 5, 2024 @Bosco_Dash

They really made us watch a mud fight instead of giving us a satisfying ending to this season of House of the Dragon. pic.twitter.com/GpDmkdyvAC — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) August 5, 2024 @jga41agher

House of the Dragon Season 2 successfully replacing GOT season 8 as the most disappointing and poorly executed seasons of television. #HOTD #HOTDS2 pic.twitter.com/zWG8OnDlIS — The Bravo Watcher (@TheBravoWatcher) August 5, 2024 @TheBravoWatcher

That season of house of the dragon could’ve been an email — Glizzie Borden (@misha_loves_you) August 5, 2024 @misha_loves_you

You mean to tell me we have to wait another two years to see Rhaena claim her dragon after she just now found out it?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME😭😭 #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragons2ep8 pic.twitter.com/qaawxpfmVy — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 THE BOYS S4 ERA🤜🏽💥 (@giselleb1234) August 5, 2024 @giselleb1234

Rhaena’s been tracking this damn dragon all season and I don’t get to see her claim it?! Ryan Condal when I catch you! #DemDragons #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/vua7NW8XHb — Kay (@sayheykay_) August 5, 2024 @sayheykay_

House of the Dragon season two arc:



Episode 1 = war is about to happen



Episode 8 = war is about to happen



Character stories are great, but at least move the story a little bit. Over 8 hours of screen time and the overall story didn't move at all! — Austin Williamson (@adwkcfan) August 5, 2024 @adwkcfan

okay very excited to see the actual real big battle of house of the dragon in 2026. I guess pic.twitter.com/EPPnmaKQLn — paul (@paulswhtn) August 5, 2024 @paulswhtn

When House of the Dragon starts a battle scene with 5 minutes left in the season finale. #HOTDS2 pic.twitter.com/UYG9q8ius5 — Reggie Wade (@ReggieWade) August 5, 2024 @ReggieWade

house of the dragons really wasted a whole season with filler episodes — Lévie ⚡️ (@itslevie) August 5, 2024 @itslevie

So… we ended the season essentially where it started.



And now we have to wait TWO YEARS for dragons to actually fight in a show called House of The Dragon??



BOOOOOOOOO. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) August 5, 2024 @KayceSmith

I realize I may be in the minority here, but I throughly enjoyed HOUSE OF THE DRAGON S2 even more so than S1. Just a politically exhilarating eight episodes of TV. pic.twitter.com/OCAFm2oePv — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) August 5, 2024 @loudmouthjulia

You guys only care about action. No politics, no dialogue, no buildup, no plot. Just dragons and battle. Just because you didn’t get what you were expecting ≠ bad finale. — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 5, 2024 @kirawontmiss

I liked House of the Dragon S2 but Season 3 will definitely benefit from no writers strike and hopefully no budget cuts that forces the season to be 8 eps instead of 10 eps — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) August 5, 2024 @TheFirstOkiro

On Monday, show-runner Ryan Condal confirmed the show will end with Season 4, with the third season going into production early 2025.