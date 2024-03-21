Dueling House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailers Pit Rhaenyra Against Alicent

HBO

HBO dropped two different trailers for the new season, one revolving around King Aegon and the Hightowers and the other, Queen Rhaenyra and her brood.

Choose your fighter!

On Thursday, HBO dropped two different trailers for the second season of Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon -- one for each of the dueling clans.

"Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively," said the network in a press release, while sharing Green and Black versions of the trailers.

"As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, 'All Must Choose' their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two," added HBO.

Both videos include a ton of new footage from the show's highly-anticipated return -- with dragons flying and breathing fire all over the place as the two families go to war over the throne.

Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The network also revealed new cast members and their characters: Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.