Moment Houston Teacher In Underwear Stopped Alleged Attempted Late Night Assault of Teen

KHOU

Video shows Good Samaritan David Garza spring to action with his handgun after hearing the teen scream, "I'm 15, help me!'"

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers are looking for the public's help identifying the man responsible for an attempted sexual assault thwarted by a local teacher in Houston.

Per HCSO, an incident went down on Saturday, July 28th just before midnight. Authorities say both a teen and the suspect were riding the same public transit bus together and got off at the same stop.

The suspect allegedly followed the young woman as she walked toward a nearby apartment complex -- and "threatened to fatally injure the complainant if they refused to engage in sexual activity."

That's when a Good Samaritan, later identified as teacher David Garza, sprang to action.

Speaking with KHOU, Garza said he "looked out the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground ... trying to take her clothes off." He then grabbed his gun and ran outside, as Ring footage shows him pointing it at the suspect while wearing nothing but his underwear.

"I ran outside, asked what's going on. The girl screamed, 'I'm 15, help me!' I pointed the gun at him and told him to get off her," Garza told the outlet. "He took his hands off [her hair] right away. He went chasing after her, I went chasing after him and she got away."

Per the Sheriff's Office, the suspect got away on a public transit bus nearby.

Authorities describe him as a "Black male last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white Reebok logo, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes."