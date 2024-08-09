Sylvester Stallone Gets Pranked By His Family In Viral TikTok 'Just Give Me My Money' Trend

Getty / Instagram

The awkward video comes after Victoria Beckham was similarly pranked by her husband David and some of their children.

The "Just Give Me My Money" TikTok trend has made its way into celebrity homes with the Stallone family and the Beckhams giving it a shot.

Sylvester Stallone shared a video of himself getting pranked by his wife Jennifer Flavin and two of their daughters Sophia, 27, and Sistine, 26.

"I think this video speaks for itself! @sistinestallone @sophiastallone @jenniferflavinstallone," Stallone captioned the video.

The social media trend involves a group of people saying "Just give me my money" to the camera one by one -- with everyone cheering after each statement. The prank: One person -- situated at the end of the line -- who has never heard of the trend before is met with awkward silence after making the exclamation, leaving them totally embarrassed.

The last person in the Stallone family household was the Rocky star.

Sistine began the video, giving her performance of "just give me my money", followed by Sophia and their 55-year-old mother, Falvin.

Then the 78-year-old put on his best Italian-twang version only to be met with silence.

"Wow, what a loser," Stallone said to the camera, which caused Sophia to burst out laughing with Sistine quickly doing the same.

"We got him good!!!😂❤️❤️❤️," Flavin wrote in the comments section of the video.

The Stallones aren't the only ones who jumped on the trend; the Beckhams also joined in on the fun.

In the Beckham household, Victoria got the short end of the stick and ended up being pranked by her family.

David, Harper, Romeo and a friend of the family all said the line and cheered for each other before Posh Spice performed her part. Victoria was left at the end shocked at the lack of cheering she received and quickly realized the prank.

"Was that it?!" she asked through laughter.

Many social media commenters were just thankful the Beckhams managed to get Victoria to sing a little bit for them.

"The irony is not lost on us. We all realize that Mom is the only actual singer in the family. 🙂," one social media user commented.