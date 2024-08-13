Why George Clooney Is 'Irritated' at Quentin Tarantino & More Brad Pitt Interview Takeaways

Sølve Sundsbø / British GQ

Brad Pitt and Clooney give fans a look into their decades long friendship and how competitive they have been while in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have spend decades under Hollywood's spotlight and despite them admitting they are "competitive" with each other -- they are actually friends.

In a sit down interview with British GQ, Clooney and Pitt open up about the trials and tribulations of Hollywood and their friendship.

Pitt and Clooney's Friendship

"We've been friends for a long time. And it's fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s OK," Clooney told the publication.

While Pitt admits Clooney is the "best at understanding" and "seeing the chessboard and the potential moves."

"I'll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy," Pitt added.

And while their friendship is one many would dream of having -- relaxing together in the South of France over looking terraces of olive trees without a care in the world -- they are still competitive.

On Their Competitiveness

Clooney revealed that he was one of the last people in the running for Thelma & Louise -- the film which catapulted Pitt into stardom.

"I knew it was going to be a big film, but I didn't know it was going to be like that. And his career was like this [mimes something going way up] and I'm still doing some bad TV show or something. I wouldn't watch Thelma & Louise for a couple of years," Clooney recalled.

Pitt added that the competitiveness doesn't stop at just these two Hollywood heavyweights.

"Don't forget, we're also competitive motherf--kers. We are. I mean, all of us. Damon [Matt Damon]. All of us," the 60-year-old said. However, the competitiveness definitely helped their careers with Pitt admitted that he doesn't believe he would have "reached certain levels" without Clooney adding that it "inspires you to push on."

On Quentin Tarantino

And while the pair have Noah Baumbach's Wolfs coming out in September, Clooney took a moment to call out recent comments made about him by another director: Quentin Tarantino.

"Quentin said some s--t about me recently, so I'm a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you [Pitt], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, 'Well, what about George?' He goes, he's not a movie star," Clooney recalled before adding, "so now I'm like, all right, dude, f--k off."

However, it's clear Clooney was joking -- as he reiterated how lucky he feels to work with such great directors.

On Family

For both actors, their personal life was not deeply discussed during the profile -- despite Amal Clooney and their kids making a small feature in the interview when they arrived at Pitt's property, which he once shared with Angelina Jolie.

The 63-year-old actor opened up about why he doesn't want photos of his children's faces taken and circulating online.

"I have a goal of trying to protect. I don't want pictures of my kids. We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there," Clooney emphasized.

Both Pitt and Clooney even said they've decided against going to the hospital just to avoid being papped.