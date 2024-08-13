John Mulaney Confirms Olivia Munn Marriage, Talks Relationship with Her Vietnamese Family

"I've been in a lot of interesting situations [but] marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done," the comedian said of Munn, before doing an impression of her family's Vietnamese-Oklahoman accent that had his mother-in-law in stitches.

Congratulations are in order for John Mulaney and Olivia Munn!

On Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian confirmed reports that he and Munn tied the knot, and opened up about married life with the actress, including his relationship with his mother-in-law.

"I got married," Mulaney said after Meyers brought up the exciting news, to which the audience cheered. "Thank you, thanks a lot. It's the best."

"And my mom is here as well," he continued, before the camera panned to Mulaney's mother-in-law, Kim Schmid, in the audience.

The 41-year-old -- who shares son Malcolm, 2, with Munn -- went on to share his experience marrying into a Vietnamese-American family.

"It's the greatest single time in my life," Mulaney said. "I've been in a lot of interesting situations [but] marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done."

He joked that if he did a "perfectly accurate impersonation" of his mother-in-law "it would be a career ender."

"They're the best, man," he continued, again noting that his mother-in-law -- whom he called Miss Kim -- tagged along with him for his late-night appearance.

"I'm so happy she came. One of them will come with you anywhere. And they call me John Mulaney -- full name," Mulaney said. "Full name all the time: 'Olivia's here with John Mulaney.' They're the greatest."

The Big Mouth star went on to hilariously compare the cultural differences between his family and Munn's.

"My family is white, Caucasian ... Bleach calls us for advice, so we're uptight about a lot of topics," Mulaney said. "Money, health, anything -- almost everything is taboo. The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you. 'How much money you have?' 'Why you so skinny?'"

He recalled a few funny stories about his encounters with Munn's family members, and shared an impression of Munn's family's Vietnamese and Oklahoman accent, as his mother-in-law's siblings have very unique accents. So unique, quipped Mulaney, that, "max, there's 7 people in the world who could be offended by this accent."

"[It's] a very extremely specific group," Mulaney said, before sharing his impression, which had his mother-in-law, Meyers, and the audience in stitches. He also spoke about his experience shopping in Asian supermarkets, such as H-Mart. Check it out in the full clip, above.

Mulaney and Munn began dating in May 2021 following the former split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers the following September, Mulaney revealed he and Munn were expecting their first child.

The pair welcomed Malcolm in November 2021.

Last month, PEOPLE reported Mulaney and Munn had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend's home in New York. A source told the outlet that Munn's costar from The Newsroom, Sam Waterson, officiated the ceremony.