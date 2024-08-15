Video Shows Moment Man Accused of Killing Mom After Breaking Into Home Via Doggy Door Is Arrested

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/GoFundMe

The man's own 10-year-old daughter was being cared for by his mother when the murder occurred -- and woke up to the sounds of her grandmother's screams after being fatally stabbed, according to police.

A Florida man stands accused of killing his own mother after breaking into her home though a doggy door -- while his own 10-year-old daughter slept nearby.

37-year-old John "Jake" Aylor was arrested on Tuesday in Brandon, FL and charged with Armed Burglary Of A Dwelling With Assault Or Battery and Murder In The First Degree While Engaged In Burglary in the death of his mother Julie Aylor, 64.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who spoke about the crime in a press conference, Aylor broke into his mother's house "by crawling through the doggy door" -- something he's allegedly done "on several occasions" -- around 4:30AM on August 12.

"He will break in in the middle of the night and steal whatever he can get his hands on. This is a family, this is a mother who's been taking care of his child since she was born 10 years ago," said Chronister. "As he's been in and out of jail since 2003, she's been the caregiver, she's been the person his daughter can rely on as her guardian."

Per Chronister, Aylor's "path of criminal activity" goes back to 2003 -- and, since then, he's been arrested at least 24 times for theft-related charges and drug-related charges. He had no history of violence, however, said the sheriff.

Authorities believe that after breaking into the home, he armed himself with a knife and went to his mother's bedroom -- where they think an "argument ensued over what he could steal" as he wasn't "happy or content on what he could take that day." He then stabbed her once in the chest, per the sheriff, calling it a "fatal blow."

"This 10-year-old, and another teenager who lives in the residence who's also a family member, is awakened by their grandmother's screams for help. She's now begging her son, the very person who just fatally stabbed her, as she's drying, pleading for him to help her," claimed Chronister, saying she was crying, "Jake, help me. Jake, help me."

"That's what these poor children wake up to last night. She's panicking, she's dying, she needs help desperately," he continued. "She crawls out of her bedroom, crawls over to the teenager's bedroom while she's making pleas for her to call 911."

By the time first responder's arrived, Julie was dead.

Aylor, who was reportedly experiencing homelessness, was apprehended by authorities on August 13 -- following a call from a "concerned citizen" -- around 4:00AM. Bodycam footage above shows his arrest.

"She just wanted me to help her. I couldn’t help her," the 16-year-old teen in the home, identified as Jaylynn Blair," told FOX 13. "I just miss her. She helped a lot of people, she was always here for me and everybody around her. Never let anyone go without, never let her son go without."

According to the victim's daughter, Kristina Blair, the attack happened days after her mother let her brother use her shower and made him sandwiches at her home, before sending him away.

"I never thought in a million years, my brother would take my mom's life. My brother took my mom from me, for the rest of my life," Kristina continued. "He acted like he had no remorse, he didn't care that he killed my mom. He took my mom from not only me -- my daughter, grandkids, great-grandkids, sisters, brothers. She loved everybody. She took care of everybody."

Per Fox, family members said Julie considered her son a threat for years and repeatedly tried to use public resources for help.

Chronister, meanwhile, said this was the 14th family-related homicide in the area this year -- after just 16 for the entire year in 2023.