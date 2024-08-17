Channing Tatum Refers to Fiancée Zoë Kravitz's Dad Lenny As 'Pops' in New Post

Tatum and the rockstar's daughter, Zoë, got engaged in October.
It's all love in the Tatum-Kravitz household!
Channing Tatum shared an adorable post to his Instagram Stories Friday, which saw him hyping up fiancée Zoë Kravitz's dad, Lenny Kravitz, during a recent performance.
"Let's go pops!!!," the Magic Mike alum captioned the post.
While Lenny was clearly the star of the clip, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the sweet nickname Tatum used to refer to his soon-to-be father-in-law: "pops."
The love goes both ways, with the "Fly Away" singer sharing during a recent appearance on the Zoë Ball and Friends podcast that Tatum has already fit quite well into their family.
"He's a really great guy," Lenny gushed. "He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners. He's charming. He's a soulful human being. And so, he's become part of the family quite quickly."
"He fits and they're in love. We're going to have a wedding next year," the proud dad added.
While Kravitz and Tatum quietly got engaged in October after meeting on Zoë's directorial debut, Blink Twice, in 2021, she told Esquire in a new profile published earlier this week, that despite what her dad has been saying in interviews, she and Tatum haven't nailed down a date yet.
"It's literally something we've said in passing," she explained to the outlet. "Like, maybe I said, 'Next year would be cool.'"
It's not the only thing she and her husband-to-be are working out either. Kravitz said she's also undecided on children, telling Esquire, "For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me. I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did. When you're younger, you're like, 'Well, I can't have kids. I'm too young! It'd be crazy.'"
"But then one day, you aren't too young anymore," she continued. "And it wouldn't be crazy. I had to actually look at What do I want?"
Tatum, meanwhile, is already a dad to daughter, Everly, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.
And though their relationship is fairly fresh, it truly blossomed on set of the upcoming thriller -- due out Aug. 23 -- which is the the baby Kravitz said she feels like she just gave birth to.
"There's a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there's a feeling that if you don't, you don’t have purpose here. But this movie, it feels like I gave birth," Kravitz added.
