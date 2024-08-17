Channing Tatum Refers to Fiancée Zoë Kravitz's Dad Lenny As 'Pops' in New Post

Getty

Tatum and the rockstar's daughter, Zoë, got engaged in October.

It's all love in the Tatum-Kravitz household!

Channing Tatum shared an adorable post to his Instagram Stories Friday, which saw him hyping up fiancée Zoë Kravitz's dad, Lenny Kravitz, during a recent performance.

"Let's go pops!!!," the Magic Mike alum captioned the post.

While Lenny was clearly the star of the clip, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the sweet nickname Tatum used to refer to his soon-to-be father-in-law: "pops."

The love goes both ways, with the "Fly Away" singer sharing during a recent appearance on the Zoë Ball and Friends podcast that Tatum has already fit quite well into their family.

"He's a really great guy," Lenny gushed. "He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners. He's charming. He's a soulful human being. And so, he's become part of the family quite quickly."

"He fits and they're in love. We're going to have a wedding next year," the proud dad added.

While Kravitz and Tatum quietly got engaged in October after meeting on Zoë's directorial debut, Blink Twice, in 2021, she told Esquire in a new profile published earlier this week, that despite what her dad has been saying in interviews, she and Tatum haven't nailed down a date yet.

"It's literally something we've said in passing," she explained to the outlet. "Like, maybe I said, 'Next year would be cool.'"

It's not the only thing she and her husband-to-be are working out either. Kravitz said she's also undecided on children, telling Esquire, "For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me. I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did. When you're younger, you're like, 'Well, I can't have kids. I'm too young! It'd be crazy.'"

"But then one day, you aren't too young anymore," she continued. "And it wouldn't be crazy. I had to actually look at What do I want?"

Tatum, meanwhile, is already a dad to daughter, Everly, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

And though their relationship is fairly fresh, it truly blossomed on set of the upcoming thriller -- due out Aug. 23 -- which is the the baby Kravitz said she feels like she just gave birth to.

"There's a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there's a feeling that if you don't, you don’t have purpose here. But this movie, it feels like I gave birth," Kravitz added.