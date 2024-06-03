Lenny Kravitz Reveals When Daughter Zoë and Channing Tatum Are Getting Married

Getty

"He fits and they're in love," Zoe's rocker dad shared, before opening up about his future son-in-law and teasing when fans can expect a wedding.

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

During a recent appearance on the Zoë Ball and Friends podcast, Lenny Kravitz opened up about how well Channing has fit in with the family before revealing when his daughter and the Magic Mike alum plan to tie the knot.

"He's a really great guy," Lenny said of Channing. "He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners. He's charming. He's a soulful human being. And so, he's become part of the family quite quickly."

"He fits and they're in love. We're going to have a wedding next year," the 60-year-old rocker added.

Zoë and Channing quietly got engaged in October more than two years after first sparking romance rumors. The pair met while working on Zoë's directorial debut, Blink Twice, in 2021.

This isn't the first time Lenny has gushed over his future son-in-law. In January, Lenny told People that the pair's relationship just "feels right."

"I like [Channing] very much," Lenny shared. The couple "have something that's naturally special," he continued, sharing that more importantly, they also "do the work."

"They are dedicated. That's what it's all about," the "Fly Away" singer, who shares Zoë with ex, Lisa Bonet, added. "It's beautiful to watch."

As for Zoë, she previously opened up about her love for Tatum in GQ’s 2022 "Men of the Year" issue.

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she shared. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Speaking about their first time working together, The Batman actress said, "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever -- he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet."

"I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test," she added. "And we came out even stronger."

Zoë's romance with Channing is her first since her public split from ex-husband Karl Glusman. The two ended their relationship after 18 months of marriage in 2021.

Channing, meanwhile, was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2019, and they share daughter Everly, 11.