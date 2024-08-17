See Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Help Mom Sign Autographs in Adorable Video

Getty/TikTok

Katy Perry is showing her daughter how it's done.

The "Lifetimes" singer took to TikTok to share a sweet video of her 3-year-ol daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and it's clear the little one is already a pop star in training.

In the cute clip, Daisy is seen signing autographs alongside her mom.

"The smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie) 🌼✍🏼 maybe you'll get a DD 143 exclusive, lucky you 🥹," Perry captioned the video, referencing her upcoming seventh studio album, 143.

@katyperry the smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie) 🌼✍🏼 maybe you’ll get a DD 143 exclusive, lucky you 🥹 ♬ original sound - Katy Perry

Perry kept her and Daisy's faces off camera in the quick clip, with only their arms visible as they signed promo photos for Perry's highly anticipated project.

While Perry and Bloom don't share Daisy's face on social media, it's only fitting that the 3-year-old took part in signing copies of the album, as at least one of the songs on 143 -- which will be released in September -- was written about her.

Perry shared in July, that she wrote the song "Lifetimes" for her daughter, telling The Sun that the toddler is her "soulmate."

"It is funny how sometimes you're looking for your soulmate in a partner. It could be a dog, your mum, your best friend, your cat... but for me it came in the form of Daisy," she said during a recent album listening event. "I wrote 'Lifetimes' about her."

Perry added, "Every night, before we go to sleep, I say, 'I love you,' and then I ask, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says, 'Yes.'"

The proud mom also recently shared some insights into her daughter's life, while participating in British Vogue's In The Bag series earlier this month, when she pulled out a watch belonging to Daisy.

"Daisy's really into Hello Kitty right now," she said after pulling out a watch with the character on it.

She continued, "My daughter is super obsessed with Peppa Pig," admitting that she played the role of Mrs. Leopard in a recent episode of the children's series so she could get "points" with Daisy, who turns 4 later this month.

"I need more and more and more points," Perry stressed, before explaining how motherhood has not only changed her put the contents of her purse since giving birth to her and Bloom's daughter in August 2020.