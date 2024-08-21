Real Housewives Star Fired Maid Over Suspected Kidnapping, Ransom Plot

Getty

Real Housewives of Dubai star Sara Al Madani details discovering alleged WhatsApp messages about her son's hair and skin, after security cameras were covered up to purportedly hide "multiple men" visiting her house for months.

A seven-year-old boy's life and innocence was at stake, or at least that's what Real Housewives of Dubai star Sara Al Madani became convinced off after she did some investigating into her own household.

The star opened up about her frightening discoveries on the latest episode of the series, as covered by Decider, and why she felt obligated to be transparent with her son Maktoum about what she uncovered.

While chatting with Saba Yussouf and former cast member Nina Ali, Al Madani shared that she believes she stopped a kidnapping plot.

As she detailed it in a confessional, the whole thing got her attention when she returned home from a trip to Bali and discovered that her maid had been covering up the security cameras in the house for six months while allegedly bringing "multiple men" into the home.

Maktoum, who was present for the conversation, told Yussouf and Ali they'd been to the police station three times about this whole situation.

Al Madani went on to explain that these men were allegedly asking about photos of her and Maktoum, a frightening revelation that only got more disturbing when she claims to have seen WhatsApp messages between her maid and these men.

"There are texts of these men commenting on my son's pictures, saying, 'Oh my god, he's cute. We love his hair. We love his skin,'" Al Madani said. "And these men were asking her, 'What time does he come home? Who waits for him? Do they have money?'"

She said in a confessional that as far as she was concerned, "all of these questions indicate one thing: kidnap, ransom."

While she quickly moved to fire the maid, and get the police involved, things weren't quite over yet. "But then I go to her room while she's packing and I start seeing my stuff, my gold necklace, my mom's earrings," she noted.

At this point, Maktoum chimed in to add the maid also appeared to be packing his mother's underwear.

In a confessional, Al Madani said, "Right now, I'm dealing with a court case, police case, my son traumatized, this is what I come home to." After the alleged discoveries, she said, the maid was arrested and jailed.

With Maktoum clearly fully aware of what allegedly almost transpired, Al Madani explained that she felt she had no choice but to explain everything to him. Describing the impact sharing that information had on him, Al Madani added, "He finds it hard to sleep at night. He doesn’t like to be alone. He doesn't even go to the toilet alone."

So why did she do it? "I had to expose all the details because the police had to ask him, 'Did any men come into the house? Did any men try to touch you? Did any men talk to you?'" she explained. "I had no choice but to disclose everything."

"When I realized it was my son's life and safety, I went into full beast mode," Al Madani added. "I was like, no mercy. I am not dropping any charges ... because if I let her go, she'll do this to another family."