Alex Cooper Reveals How She Knew Matt Kaplan Was The One After Emotional STI Journey

Getty

Alex Cooper is recalling the moment she realized Matt Kaplan was the one.

While sitting down for the latest episode of her podcast Call Her Daddy, Cooper opened up about a story she has kept under wraps for years -- a story many original "Daddy Gang" members have been wanting to hear.

Fresh off the heels of her Paris Olympics partnership, she explained that while she had the best time, she has not always had fond memories of the city.

Cooper then recalled a time she flew to Paris to meet a man she had been talking to on celebrity dating app, Raya. Cooper -- who was 23 years old at the time -- was greeted by a man that wasn't as attractive as his profile pictures led her to believe.

She felt uncomfortable the whole week as she believed the man was annoyed by her presence, and she refused to go home because she was hopeful the week would get better, eventually. It did not.

In an attempt to improve their relationship, Cooper decided to get physical with the man, only to find out weeks later, he had given her HPV. According to the Mayo Clinic, HPV is a viral infection that commonly causes skin or mucous membrane growths.

Cooper, now 29, kept the details of what happened during that week to herself, even telling her mother and friends that the pair did not have sex during their time together.

Flash forward to her meeting now-husband Matt Kaplan and having to disclose the fact that she had contracted this STI (sexually transmitted infection).

"At this point, Matt and I were starting to get serious and we were dating, and for the first time-- It just sucked, because I could really envision a future with a man," she explained.

"I think I was scared to vocalize one of my biggest fears, which was the possibility that this mistake I made years ago was going to impact my fertility. Matt was the first person I had dated that had me realize I even wanted to have kids."

It wasn't until her doctor recommended she undergo a LEEP (loop electrical excision) procedure, which can remove abnormal tissue from the cervix, that she shared what happened in Paris.

"I knew I was going to have to be honest about it," she said. "And I told him everything. And he couldn't have been more loving and understanding and supportive."

She revealed that he stood by her side through the whole process and even waited in the waiting room while she was getting the procedure, which ended up being successful with results revealing she was HPV negative.

"I'd had conversations with Matt like, 'What if I still have it?'" Cooper recalled. "And I will say, you know you have the right partner, ladies, when they don't give a f--k. And they are just there to support you and love you and it doesn’t matter."

"Matt was so loving, and was like, 'I already know you're the love of my life, I want to marry you one day. I'm here. We are going to figure this out.' And it made me feel so much better in the waiting process, knowing that he didn't think less of me."

The pair, of course, tied the knot in April.

Cooper took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of their wedding weekend, captioning one of the carousels with: "'You are my life my foundation my heart and my soul. I'm with you till the end and still then, I believe we go past this life together because it’s just too good for one lifetime. I love you Matthew'🤍"